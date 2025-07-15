A lady named Yola announced the end of her engagement on her X (formerly Twitter) page, revealing that the wedding won't take place

She shared that she posted about her engagement on social media and felt it was important to also share the breakup

Yola explained what led to the separation and thanked her supporters, sparking reactions from many

A lady has announced the end of her engagement to her partner, whom she had posted on social media.

The lady named Yola announced the breakup on her X page, sharing that the wedding wouldn’t hold.

Lady Calls Off Her Engagement After Posting Her Man on Social Media, Shares Why Wedding Won’t Hold

In a tweet by @ymlx__, the lady said that since she posted her ring and her man on social media, she also had to announce the crash.

She opened up about their celebration, as she announced why the wedding would not hold.

Lady shares why wedding won’t hold after proposal

According to Yola, she and her partner had irreconcilable differences that made them separate.

She stated that she was announcing to avoid any confusion in the future.

Yola said in the post:

“I shared a special moment w| social media posting a ring & a man I loved. Due to irreconcilable differences, with wisdom, we’ve separated. There will be no wedding. I don’t necessarily need to tell the world but this statement serves to prevent any confusion moving forward.

“It took a lot to share this & I owe this transparency to people that are/were truly happy for me. I’d appreciate all the prayers and respect of privacy at this time. For those that knew privately, I appreciate yall. If you pray to Jesus — I appreciate your prayers.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as lady calls off engagement

@astral__aura said:

"Idk anything about you or your situation but this was mature and transparent. Actually it was very translucent! Just enough, but not too much! Hope it gets easier every day!"

@alexotubanjo said:

"I’m sorry to hear this, I went through exactly the same thing last year but God is with you and will be with you in this time, I know in time it will be well."

@Big_Tee02 said:

"God definitely has something BETTER in stock for you. Keep your head up."

@TatyRAW said:

"As a person this has happened to I’m sending you so much love .This too shall pass. And don’t forget to give yourself grace."

@Mamoxn said:

"What just came to mind is maybe the dream is lost. Just differed. It might not feel like that right now, but you will be fine. I'm so sorry for your pain."

Source: Legit.ng