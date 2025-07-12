A man cried out online after his wife, who left him without saying a word, suddenly came back after 10 years

A Nigerian man lamented as his wife, who had disappeared from their home for 10 years, suddenly came back.

He shared how the woman left without a word and how he managed to take care of the kids for 10 years without any help.

In a tweet by @phveektordrayne, the man narrated his story and shared the decision he had made concerning the matter.

He said in the post:

"Ten years ago, my wife told me she was travelling to Abuja to visit her sister. That was the last time I saw her. We didn’t fight. There was no argument. No warning. She just… vanished. She left behind three children, the youngest barely a year and six months old. I waited: Days, then weeks, hoping to hear something. A message. A reason. Anything. Then I found out from one of her colleagues that she didn’t just leave the city, she left the country.

"Her parents knew. Her siblings knew. They all kept quiet. She abandoned her home. Her marriage. And her own children. Without a single word. That day, I became both father and mother overnight. And let me tell you, it wasn’t easy."

Stating how she came back, he said:

"Fast forward to April this year. She came back. Not to apologize. Not to explain. Not even to reconnect. She came to take the children. She said she wants to move them abroad. Just like that. And I said no. Now, I’m being called wicked. Selfish. They say I’m standing in the way of my children’s future."

Reactions trail man's wife's return

@Manlikerock01 said:

"My bro you have done nothing wrong by standing on your ground, She is even lucky to be bargaining this will you, I wouldn't have listened to her at all."

@Vboss_13 said:

"No matter what happened between herself and her husband, she has no right to come back for the kids after 10years. If she wasn’t happy in the marriage or if the man had done something really bad to her, it was best to file for divorce and discuss the welfare of the kids rather than taking off the way she did."

@RealMibanti said:

"Most of the time I sit and think how do this kind of woman process their thoughts? That’s very selfish of her. You did the right thing for your kids."

