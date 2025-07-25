A Nigerian lady shared why she cried while watching the viral Netflix movie, To Kill A Monkey

The lady reflected on the movie’s portrayal of struggles with poverty and bad luck, while showing a scene that made her cry

The film, written and produced by Kemi Adetiba, follows a man’s journey from misfortune to wealth

A Nigerian lady, Aisha Yakubu-Afegbua, shared why she cried while watching the viral Netflix movie, “To Kill A Monkey”.

She shared how the movie made her think deeply and pray against poverty and lack.

A Nigerian lady, Aisha Yakubu-Afegbua, shares why she cried while watching the viral Netflix movie, “To Kill A Monkey”. Photo: Aisha Yakubu-Afegbua

The movie was written and produced by Nigerian filmmaker Kemi Adetiba, and highlighted the struggles of a man who was met with misfortunes before gaining wealth.

On her Facebook page, Aisha shared a clip that made her cry in the movie and shared why the movie made her think deeply.

She said:

“This would PROBABLY be my last post on To Kill a Monkey and I am glad I have this video to support it. I didn't want to be dramatic and this is why I didn't mention before that the first few episodes and the last episodes drew tears from my eyes as an empath that I am.

“And this post is from a place of deep reflection about poverty and life in general. While watching #ToKillAMonkey, I stepped back and paused to brood thrice. Not to rewatch but to brood about poverty, bad luck, life and uncertainties.

Lady shares scenes that made her cry while watching ‘To Kill A Monkey’ movie. Photo: Aisha Yakubu-Afegbua

She also mentioned why she prayed while watching a movie.

Aisha added:

“Imagine finally getting an opportunity to pitch your idea only to find his laptop gone. Why now? I said a prayer. May I never know lack or anything like decline in my life. I cursed lack! I rejected decline for my husband too, there are things a husband and a father should never have to face, and I spoke to my husband and told him he will never know lack. God no go let you hide cry because you no see do for your family.

“I told God o, may my children never know lack. May my resources be abound to do what needs to be done. May I not have reasons to ever ask God where his eyes are concerning my affairs. And I threw this prayer out for everyone.”

Reactions trails lady's To Kill A Monkey review

Awele Ejiofor said:

“Amen to your prayers. Make I kuku avoid the film. Anything wey go make me shed tears, I dey run from am like who see demon.”

Olagboye Itinuoluwa Gbemisola said:

“That scene where he wanted to pitch his ideas to that tech company and his laptop was nowhere to be found, that was the height for me. I cried!! Like, how bad can it get?! Just when it was looking like his breakthrough had come. It pained me so much!”

Mimi Chukwuma said:

“Honestly! I mean I may not have it at all figured out but will I be able to even believe that God does not like me with some of the privileges I enjoy? Poverty, lack, Hunger, Hopelessness, these are packages of life that when it happens eh! God will help us oo!”’

