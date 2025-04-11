A lady has stirred reactions on social media after she congratulated her husband who recently took a second wife

In a Facebook post, the lady appeared happy that her husband decided to bring in a second wife to the house

She posted photos of her husband the new wife, showing the man and his second heartthrob who appears pregnant

Hundreds of Facebook users are reacting to a post in which a lady congratulated her husband for taking a second wife.

The lady appears not to have any issue with her husband having a second woman in the house.

The woman appears happy that her husband took a second wife. Photo credit: Facebook/Josephine Abyei.

Source: Facebook

In her post, the lady, identified as Josephine Abye sent a congratulatory message to her husband.

Josephine posted photos of her husband with the new wife who also appears to be pregnant.

Josephine said:

"Congratulations my husband for bringing us our second wife."

Her post quickly captured the attention of social media users with some saying they were surprised at a woman congratulating her husband for marrying another wife.

Josephine Abyei shared photos showing her husband and his new wife who appears to be pregnant. Photo credit: Facebook/Josephine Abyei.

Source: Facebook

But so many people who commented also said Josephine is a good wife. Legit.ng has reached out to Josephine for comments.

See some reactions below:

Ring Deng said:

"Congratulations to your great family mama Kids."

Kamilo Kuch Majok Aköölbeny said:

"Congratulations! To both of you, keep it up for supporting and standing behind your husband."

Joseph Bith said:

"You are a real wife material, congratulations."

Nhial Bol said:

"Congratulations! To them and thank you for the gesture."

Zealous Deng said:

"But you tag wrong account of Arual Cyer....or there is something little in your puou?"

Manok Garang Adup said:

"Bringing us our second wife, this statement is pregnant."

Luke Lual said:

"I can just imagine they Arual we know choose to be a second wife. What went wrong here."

Camilo Chipianzu said:

"Congratulations to ny brother for the new family member."

Guem Marial said:

"Second wife adil. This beautiful one like this. The spirit of co-wife has started seriously."

Deng Deng Peter said:

"Congratulations to Mayen and Arual. Having such a good hearted first wife is a blessing. Congratulations."

Sarîtàh PóNí said:

"Josephine, you really have a heart of gold my friend and it’s your culture. May your marriage just continue being blessed."

Beth Lawrence said:

"Congratulations to you both Mayen Koor and Josephine Abyei for new addition to your family. Welcome to Aweil harusa."

Jacob Aru said:

"Congratulations Mayenwa on your marriage and big up to yourself maan Amiir for this great gesture by welcoming your co-wife to the family. I wish all of you a life full of happiness and a fulfilling future."

Natal Denish said:

"Having two women at hand yet an astonishing man like me barely had any? I must move my residence close to this family any pimmm I am in tawal."

Man tells wife to resign her job

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has ordered his wife to resign from her job, and the story is attracting many reactions on social media.

The man said his wife no longer has time for him, noting that he is no longer seeing her in the bedroom because of the job.

However, the job, which is a remote one, pays the lady N7.5 million monthly and she is finding it difficult to leave.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng