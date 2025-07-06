A Nigerian lady, Betty Amarachi, has passed away hours before her birthday party on Sunday, July 6

Friends and loved ones arrived at her graveside with a cake they got for her and tearfully sang her a birthday song

One of the invitees to her birthday party expressed grief about the sudden death, lamenting that death took all of them unaware

A man, Eze Monday, has mourned his mother's namesake, Betty Amarachi, who died hours before her birthday party on Sunday, July 6.

Monday, in a Facebook post, noted that the deceased had invited him and a host of others to her birthday party.

A lady passed away hours to her birthday party.

Source: Facebook

He added that Betty's friends had shown up with a surprise birthday cake, but they were all taken unaware by death.

A heartbroken Monday said he and other invitees tearfully sang her a birthday song at her graveside.

While lamenting that death broke Betty like a vase, Monday expressed belief that her scent will continue to hang around.

He urged the deceased to rest in a better place. He attached a photo of Betty's birthday party flyer and a video of mourners singing her a birthday song at her graveside. One of the mourners held a cake. Monday wrote:

"TODAY I CELEBRATED Betty Amarachi's BIRTHDAY @ HER GRAVESIDE.

"On 29th June 2025, my mothers namesake, Amara Gbogom (as I fondly called her) invited me and a host of others to her birthday party today - Sunday, 6th July.

"This morning(6th July), your friends came to surprise you with a birthday cake but death surprised all of us: I mean your friends, myself and even you because you didn't plan this.

"We held your birthday at your graveside. We sang you the birthday song with teary eyes and mournful tones.

"Death has broken you like the vase, but your scent will continue to hang around. You are too good to die. You will live beyond death.

"Go to a better place and rest, Amara. At our time, we shall join you and your beloved ogboo, your beloved mother, Ngozi Nweke, your grandfathers and the rest of our saints.

"Good bye, my own mother. Rest in the bosom of God whom you served fully with your big heart."

A lady loses her life hours before her birthday party.

Source: Facebook

People mourned the deceased

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's death below:

Fiesta Emmanuel said:

"Where did the dead go, Wil we ever see them again.

"May the Good Lord Accept and Rest Her Soul, Amen."

Emeka Gentle said:

"It's a pity. Strange things are happening these days. May her soul rest in peace."

Timothy Nwakpa said:

"A very sad reality Bro. Monday but be consoled because she has gone to be with the saints."

Nwankwo Chineye said:

"Very painful ! its a pity my dear brother.

"Accept my condolences."

Samson Chinedu Nwafor said:

"It's well. May her soul rest in God's bosom."

Silas Onele said:

"This one is heart wrenching, to say the least. Nothing is so painful as the death of a young person. Condolences Sir, as her soul rests in peace. Amen."

Nwankwo Paulinus said:

"So grief and irritating, may her gentle soul repose in the Lord."

