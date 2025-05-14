A Nigerian lady shared her heartbreaking experience of losing her boyfriend just hours after visiting him on May 10, 2025

She left his apartment at 11 am, but by 3 pm, she received the devastating news that he had been shot dead

In an emotional TikTok video, the lady expressed her sorrow, vowing never to forget that tragic day

A Nigerian lady cried bitterly as her boyfriend died four hours after she saw him at his apartment.

She narrated how she had left his apartment on May 10, 2025, by 11 am after going to see him.

In a video by @meetnice.b1 on TikTok, the lady shared that after she left him by 11 am, she received a sad call four hours later.

The lady noted that by 3 pm on that same day, she was called that her boyfriend had been shot to death.

She stated that she would never forget that day in her life.

Her video was captioned:

“I left my man’s house 11am, they called me by 3 pm that he’s dead by gun shot. Mr Death why him? 10th May 2025. 1 day I will never forget.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's video

@BlvckCoco said:

"I was suppose to be in Lagos on the 8th of November 2024 but I was having mood swings that day I was going to meet my Man, woke up on the 9th preparing to go to lagos from Akure tried calling him, someone picked his call and me his died."

@Yentown Herbalist said:

"Someone is sad and mourning and the comments are you cover your man with the blood of Jesus really ? So the one mourning hers should do what?"

@Joy Dickson357 said:

"The Lord will give you the heart to be able to bear the loss ,the Lord will console you with something great, God cover all my entire family my friends and my loved ones including the person reading my message right now with the blood Jesus, bad news will never be our portion in Jesus name."

@gifty baby said:

"As I no kuku get man to cover with the blood of Jesus I cover myself, my sisters, my patients and my friends with the blood of Jesus."

@Malia Natasha said:

"Mine died from stray bullet. we planned to see on Friday and they shot him on Thursday night. and he died on Monday."

@Eliane said:

"Weeh God please take heart😭💔may God strengthen u🙏🏻..i cover my fiancé with the blood of Jesus no weapon fashioned against him shall prosper Amen."

@DHARMY B STITCHES said:

"Take heart my sister. I got married June 22 and ny husband died just a month after the wedding. I was called he had accident."

