A man has shared how he resigned from work following an embarrassing experience at his workplace

The young man had tried to make a suggestion during a work meeting, only to be asked by his boss to mute his microphone

The incident had a terrible impact on him and he decided to quit the job since he didn't feel valued at the workplace

A man has shared the emotional story of his resignation from work, which was caused by a humiliating experience during a meeting.

He had attempted to contribute to the discussion, but his boss's response left him feeling belittled.

Man resigns over boss's instruction to mute mic

The man, identified on X as @abegabeg, shared his encounter after his former colleague @kayodeking01, posted a tweet about the incident.

The tweet read:

"I remember one time during a brainstorming meeting, the boss asked for creative ideas. This guy spoke and she said, “Please mute your mic." Everyone went silent for like 60 seconds straight. We had to start texting ourselves to be sure we heard right!"

In response to the tweet, @abegabeg confirmed that he was the person involved and lamented over the incident.

According to him, the embarrassing moment had a bad impact on him, leading him to feel undervalued in the workplace. He quickly decided to leave his job.

"Hi guys, I’m the guy and I resigned," he said.

Reactions as man quits job over embarrassment

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Aridan001 said:

"She clearly lacks the ability to be in that management position. Haba! Completely emotional and zero professionalism."

Davyllntony said:

"I would be so embarrassed I'd quit even."

Tife said:

"Jesus, omo I fit shed tears."

Juwon Kolawole said:

"I'm ashamed on his behalf Cuz deh helly? The gods of our land."

Born winner reacted:

"Please I am having a bad, just tell me he was making sense from your point of view."

Annie J Lexie reacted:

"Pls let us know the idea. It couldn’t be that baddddd."

Chyoomaa reacted:

"I’ll be embarrassed Glad you left."

Big J Nwachukwu reacted:

"Was the Boss a Female?"

High Vibrations said:

"Good for you mehn. Hope you find somewhere you’re respected."

Winner the Girl said:

"Happy for you. Terrible bosses deserve to do all the work themselves."

Sasol reacted:

"Pls what was your idea."

Oluwapelumi said:

"Nah nah, it’s quite wrong if you ask me. Infact it’s harsh."

Very Eric added:

"Looking back, were your ideas that bad tho?"

Igbo babe added:

"Nah it’s on sight with that woman I tell you."

See the post below:

Lady writes resignation letter to company

