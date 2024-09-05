A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after sharing her boyfriend's conversation with his side chick

In the conversation, the side chick complained about her love not being reciprocated in a way that satisfied her

While sharing the chat online, the lady said she was not surprised to find out that her man was cheating on her

A Nigerian lady recently stumbled upon a WhatsApp conversation between her boyfriend and his secret lover.

The chat, which has since gone viral on social media, exposed the man's deceitful ways and cheating habit.

Lady calls out cheating boyfriend

In her post, the girlfriend @iam_jeneva on TikTok, shared the chat, revealing her boyfriend's bad habit and stated that she wasn't surprised.

The side chick, in a heartfelt plea, had expressed her frustration at being exploited for financial gain while being ignored emotionally.

She lamented that she was trying her best for a serious relationship, but the man seemed only interested in her money.

In her words:

"Na only God go help me for this relationship wey I enter so. If you know you are not ready for relationship, let me know and stop dey suspect me. No trust. I know say na only to send money I dey for your life. I am trying my best because I need serious relationship.

"Maybe you think I am lying when I told you I don't have any man in my life. Why are you wicked? You even view my status say I no well and you no even reply. Everywhere good. Thank God you show me your kind of person. I am alive and I no die."

While sharing the chat online, Jeneva said she was not surprised to read the messages because deep down, she knew he was cheating on her.

In her words:

"POV: I decided to go through my man's phone for the first time. Funny how I wasn't even surprised abi no be Adam again? Wo!"

Reactions as lady exposes cheating lover

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the post.

@Kiekie best said:

"Abeg which of the beauty damjuma? Cos I dey try to go check her out. Na different thing I dey see. Help pls."

@OCTOBER 19 commented:

"Who else was pursing it to read it? Chai my amebo too much."

@Aphrodisiac_by Rose said:

"May God give her a man of her dream. She just want to be loved. Nothing much and it’s so sad it’s with the wrong person."

@Rescue said:

"The fact that the lady writes plenty messages while he replies with less messages is crazy."

@OMOLARA said:

"I found out same thing in my husband phone. The girl still get mind send my husband 50k. I just dey laugh they tell him say she go like be his second wife. Omo see me see laugh."

@Bella’s/hair vendor in Benin said:

"Oh na 30 years she dey na y she’s desperate for a serious tell. May God give her her own perfect man."

@Big baby Praise added:

"All I see here is just a girl who is in love and needs a sincere love in return but she is in love with the wrong person."

Man finds out girlfriend is cheating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man cried out on social media after his girlfriend, whom he loved, cheated on him with another man.

According to him, he always made sure to give her everything she wanted and was emotionally available for her.

