A video of a lady's unusual outfit to the gym has gone viral on social media and sent netizens into a frenzy

The lady wore a long skirt and long sleeves to the gym and recorded her workout session for all to see

She stated that dressing modestly was one of the laws that God set in place, and added other reasons that inspired her outfit

A lady, @_mira.mir, has shared a video on TikTok of how she wore a long skirt and long sleeves to the gym.

In the clip, the lady, in her unusual outfit and with a headset on, worked out with different gym equipment.

A lady wears a long skirt and long sleeves to the gym. Photo Credit: @_mira.mir

Source: TikTok

Why lady wore long skirt to gym

According to the lady, dressing modestly is one of the laws that God set for people to follow, and that was why she honoured it by wearing the outfit that covered all parts of her body.

She added that she dressed modestly to the gym as a way of respecting herself and to prevent men from falling into sin.

The lady concluded by noting that modesty is not a trend, but a lifestyle. She wrote:

"The Lord has set Laws in place for us to follow and one of them being to DRESS MODESTLY! Not only am I honoring TMH and respecting myself but also protecting my Brothers from falling into sin.👏🏽✨ Modesty is not a trend, it’s a LIFESTYLE."

A lady wears long sleeves and skirt to the gym. Photo Credit: @_mira.mir

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Lady's gym outfit stirs reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's gym outfits below:

wellwatered said:

"I am not wearing a skirt to gym there is no sin in wearing proper flexible attire. not a skirt sis."

Babeswezitsha said:

"Is it safe to wear this, won't the skirt get stuck on certain machines?"

Emj1only said:

"Only if we had more women like this the world would be a better place."

kegoabetswee said:

"You guys missed the part of the scripture when paul said “propriety and modesty” whats appropriate to wear at the gym doesn’t make it immodest."

Neo Ya Jesu said:

"I will never 😂🤣😂🤣 May Almighty God forgive me if it is a sin to wear gym clothes 🙏. I believe every sport has dress code."

Ms kemunto ✨ said:

"Kindly show us how you go for swimming or hiking ❤️.. I want to be modest."

theloyalty.co said:

"You could wear baggy pants & tights underneath & a baggy top . Respectfully, I’m not wearing a skirt to the gym."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the management of a gym in Owerri had pasted a warning to ladies over their dressing.

Williams Uchemba slams ladies' gym outfits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actor Williams Uchemba had slammed ladies over their gym outfits.

The movie star vented his grievances about women wearing revealing outfits while working out in public places. He advised women to do better with their choice of clothes at the gym because the men want to make heaven. Her post partly read:

“Ladies how far? Should all the men not come to the gym again? Because it’s getting out of hand and becoming appalling, I don tire. Make una try to dey wear beta cloth come gym nau, what is this? There are men that have made up their minds to make the heavenly race and na una dey plenty for gym..."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng