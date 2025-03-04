A Nigerian lady paid a visit to a man he was admiring and she recorded a video of the man's room

The man lives in a one-room apartment, which was not well arranged at the time the lady visited him

Apart from not being well arranged, the lady saw a cat in the room, but she failed to show the man's face

A Nigerian lady is trending online after she shared a video on TikTok to show the house of a man.

The lady said she recently visited the man, but she could not resist sharing a video of the room.

In the video which was posted on TikTok, @yhaa_mirror, the lady said the man she visited was her crush.

She noted that the visit was the first one since she started admiring the man.

The video shows that the man's area and room were unkept. There was also a cat in the room.

Netizens who have seen the state of the room are reacting to it in many ways. Some people said it was wrong for the lady to have shared the video of the room online.

The video is captioned:

"I visited my crush for the first time."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares video of a man's house

@Thaddeus Smith736 said:

"How come the cat recognize you?"

@chidera2112 said:

"At least the bed is still nice for opueh."

@Uchiha Suvivor said:

"You sure say no be your room for una family house?"

@Wสhสb said:

"Buh why do you have to show it on the media, it’s fine we don’t know him, Buh respect yourself just for once.. how would he feel if he sees this? Ask yourself…"

@YaMadda said:

"Ain't no man gonna have a bed on the ground WITH a headboard....that's your room sis."

@DHEMZEE said:

"The fact that the BED is clean and neat everywhere good."

@slimgee said:

"But there’s nothing wrong with the room or is he sleeping outside."

@Luna Rea said:

"No worries baby na prince wey come find the love of his life."

@Kelvin Peter said:

"Aswear na una family house be this."

@Anna Lupe said:

"Who they crush on you ? You no Dey look glass that cat better pass your mouth."

@dash said:

"I fit bet am say na her house, Dey give us Lamba for here."

@Anakay said:

"Just remember that it's not what on the outside, its what on the inside."

@Dabright said:

"Leave your crush first .. why I Dy see Merlin dragon."

