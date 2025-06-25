A bride is trending online because of what she was holding in her hands on the day of her wedding

The bride was spotted clutching a copy of the Holy Bible as she walked down the isle on her wedding day

The video quickly went viral and sparked many reactions from social media users, some in support, while others were against it

A beautiful bride has attracted the attention of social media users because of what she chose to hold on her wedding day.

On her big day, the bride was seen holding a copy of the Holy Bible instead of a bouquet.

In the video posted on TikTok by @modestfashionblogger, the bride walked gracefully to the altar with the Bible.

While some social media users said they liked her decision, others said they would not use the Bible on their own.

Reactions as bride holds Bible instead of a bouquet

@miriii_her said:

"This is the most beautiful and thoughtful thing I’ve ever seen."

@Ehi__ozee said:

"If you like hold Holy Spirit for right hand, hold bible for left hand if the man wan show you shege hand go meet you."

@Noble said:

"People don’t even know that there’s time for everything."

@Nicki da barbi said:

"I dey hear no cry o no cry o. Weytin go make person cry for this kind wedding na to carry cord wipe the werey for neck."

@faithy classic said:

"Na deeper life church dey do this kind wedding."

@Stephanie hisense said:

"E no go pass cabin biscuit and water wey dem go share for this kind wedding."

@jpearl_green said:

"Don’t cry kee….for person wey no wear makeup again???? My dear if na river you wan cry, carry on."

@chris_muna said:

"Dem don first me carry Bible. Abeg make una no thief my plan B, na anointing oil I go carry."

@lpha_Precious said:

"If one celebrity randomly said "I choose not to use a bouquet because everybody does and I want to stand out and so I'll be using a feather bunch or a designer clutch" you'll be saying that's so iconic but you want to call igwe because she chose her Bible. Her wedding her choice..... remember."

@Emem said:

"And later she go do well that night oo. Dey do like Virgin Mary Mother of God."

@Onyinyechi said:

"Abeg who get moses number. This one don pass wetin igwe go fit handle."

@wicked igbo girl said:

"It's her choice because she no use flower no means say them no go last. Happy married life."

