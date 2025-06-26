A man lamented after noticing his wife preferred praying about his wrongdoings instead of confronting him directly

Man Laments As Wife Uses Midnight Prayer To Address His Bad Habits Instead of Confronting Him

Source: Getty Images

His story was shared on a Facebook page, Auntie Momoza, where he anonymously sought advice.

The Facebook post read:

“Hi Auntie Momoza. Please keep me anonymous. I have a problem with my wife. When I do something wrong she doesn't approach me directly. She waits for 12am and use her midnight prayer to air her grievances.

“The other day I came home in the AMs very drunk. Instead of being mad at me she waited for 12am. In her prayer she said something like "I pray for all men who leave their wives at home and go to drink the whole night to stop doing it."

“I don't know what she saw but in her last night prayer she said something like she prays for Mbali to stop sending other people's husbands dirty pictures. Even when she wants me to buy her something she'll say it indirectly during her prayer. I feel like one day she'll cheat and say it during her midnight prayers. Isn't it childish?”

Reactions as man laments wife's midnight prayers

Source: Legit.ng