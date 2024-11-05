In a TikTok video, a Nigerian woman displayed the meals her hubby prepared for her while pregnant

The video showed the man serving her different meals, including pepper soup, beans and bread, rice, etc.

Many who came across the video shared their opinion and similar experiences regarding pregnancy

A Nigerian woman displayed different meals she ate while she was pregnant.

Most of the meals were prepared by her husband.

He cooked different meals for her. Photo credit: @sarahcute58

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video shared by @sarahcute58, the woman said her husband was always in the kitchen while she was pregnant.

The meals he prepared included pepper soup, beans and bread, rice, and various others.

She captioned the video:

"My husband leg nor comot from kitchen …always cooking what i want God blessed him for me thanks for you do ifemi."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

@nma-is-kind said:

"Some people lucky for this marriage thing Sha."

@nwaikuijeomajessi said:

"This marriage of a thing, some people are extremely lucky. Na me enter kitchen from day 1 till 3rd trimester and taking care of my toddler too."

@Desola said:

"You use the man so tey he start to dey tie wrapper cook fried rice for you."

@Chachaluv said:

"God see what u are doing for others.. pls do not forsake when is my turn give me someone better."

@nnennaya36 said:

"My husband think say 9 months na 9days, e travel but guess what?, he's back to continue from where he stopped."

@EmpressTijani1 said:

"May Godbless him, even before I got pregnant hubby was my chef, when I got pregnant too he became my nanny also cause he will bath me and wash my cloth, cook for me,till death took him away."

Read more related stories on family

Man denies lady's pregnancy

In a related story, a Nigerian lady opened up about how her boyfriend denied her pregnancy, saying that she was capable.

She shared a video of herself displaying her big bump on TikTok as she anticipated her baby's arrival.

Many who came across the video encouraged the lady and shared similar experiences.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng