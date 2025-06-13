An Indian bride was travelling to London to meet her husband for the first time after their wedding, but she never made it

Khushboo Rajpurohit, 21, was on board Air India flight 171, which crashed a few seconds after it took off from the Ahmedabad airport

In a last photo, which is trending on social media, Khushboo was pictured with her father shortly before she boarded the plane

An Indian lady who recently got married was on her way to London to be with her husband, but she never made it.

She was part of the 241 people who died in the ill-fated Air India Flight 171, which crashed in Ahmedabad.

Khushboo Rajpurohit is pictured with her father at the airport shortly before she boarded the crashed plane. Photo credit: Daily Mail.

Only one person survived after the fatal crash of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which was supposed to land at the London Gatwick Airport.

Name of newlywed who died in Indian air crash

Khushboo Rajpurohit, 21, got married to her husband in January, and she hasn't seen him since then.

She was supposed to join him in London so they could start living together, but this never happened.

Social media users are reacting to her last photo taken at the airport. She was with her father, who accompanied her to the airport.

See one post about her below:

Reactions as Indian lady dies in plane crash

@namizzo said:

"I can't imagine the mental state of her father right now. He must be blaming himself for not holding her back for a few more days. I have no words. This plane crash has swept away happiness from 241 families leaving them with nothing but helplessness. RIP."

@sanwar1975 said:

"Every story behind this horrible accident is heart-wrenching. May all departed soul rest in peace. Worst day for all of us as Indians."

@yash_pst said:

"My friend lives at BJ Medical College Hostel, Ahmedabad, right where the plane crashed. For minutes I couldn’t reach him. Heart stopped. Thankfully, he's safe. To those who lost someone, no words are enough. You're in my prayers. Life is so unpredictable."

@transcended said:

"Her poor father, he thought he was sending her off to a beautiful new life and instead this."

@AsimKha67342211 said:

"This is a heartbreaking tragedy lost of innocent lives, including children, our hearts and prayers to all victims, my deepest condolences to their families and loved ones."

@sana_minhaj said:

"Heartfelt condolences and love from Pakistan to the families of the passengers who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash. May they find strength and solace during this difficult time."

@DeSamAries said:

"It's a tragedy. My condolences to all the passengers' families who lost their loved ones. From your neighbouring country, Lots of prayers for the lost souls."

