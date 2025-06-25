The eight-month-old son of a doctor was identified as the youngest victim of the Air India plane crash that occurred on June 12

The crash involved an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, shortly after takeoff

The mother heroically saved her son from the flames, suffering 25% burns, while the baby sustained burns but was in a stable condition

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

The aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by the Times of India, the baby was with his mother when the plane crashed into the medical school and exploded into flames.

How mother saved baby during plane crash

The little boy, Dhyaansh, and his mum were together when a ball of fire erupted in the second-floor flat as the plane struck their side of the building of the residential quarters for super-speciality resident doctors of BJ Medical College.

Dhyaansh is the firstborn of Dr Kapil, who is pursuing his super-speciality MCh studies in urology. His mother, Dr Manisha, is a homoeopathy doctor practising alternative medicine.

The father was on duty in the Civil Hospital, and the mum, who had not taken up a job to raise the child, was bonding with the baby at home.

Dhyaansh, who was identified as the youngest to get injured in the plane crash, sustained burns on his arms, legs, and face.

The father said:

"My son sustained nearly 25% burns despite being ensconced in the safety of his mother's embrace. Manisha literally ran over the fire that spread across the flat and building to escape to the ground floor and ended up with 25% burns, with the soles of her feet burnt badly.”

Giving an update on the treatment, Dr Kapil said:

“Manisha is recovering well and has been shifted to the room. She has started taking some meals also. Dhyaansh, however, is still admitted in the ICU, and attending doctors say that his condition is stable. We are hoping and praying that he is moved out of the ICU soon and both mother and child are hale and hearty soon."

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

