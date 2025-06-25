Deepanshi Bhadouriya, a 21-year-old law student, was among the 241 passengers who died in the tragic Air India plane crash on June 12, shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was heading to London’s Gatwick Airport, but crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad, leading to a massive explosion

Deepanshi had rescheduled her flight to celebrate her parents' wedding anniversary, and a close family friend shared her promise to her father

A 21-year-old law student, Deepanshi Bhadouriya, who rescheduled her flight to celebrate her parents’ anniversary, was among those who died in the plane crash that claimed the lives of 241 people onboard.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

Deepanshi Bhadouriya, a 21-year-old law student, is among the 241 passengers who died in the tragic Air India plane crash. Photo: TOI, Sam Panthaky via Getty Images

Source: UGC

The aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by the Times of India, the young lady who visited India for her father’s birthday postponed her return flight because of her parents’ wedding anniversary.

Family mourns law student who died in crash

Deepanshi, a law student at the University of Exeter in the UK, travelled to India on March 27 to surprise her father on his birthday. She was the daughter of a Deputy Superintendent of Police, S S Bhadouriya.

The law student had originally been scheduled to return to London on May 20, but pushed her departure to June 12 to spend June 11, her parents’ wedding anniversary, with them.

Her friend said:

"She was to return on May 20, but postponed her departure to June 12 to celebrate her parents' wedding anniversary on June 11."

After the family celebration on June 11, her family escorted her to the airport on June 12 and took a selfie with her before her departure.

They had not gotten home when the news of the plane crash reached them, turning their joy to sorrow.

Deepanshi Bhadouriya rescheduled her flight to celebrate her parents’ anniversary. Photo: TOI

Source: UGC

A close family friend shared her promise to her father, which moved many to tears.

He said:

“She was the pride of her family, especially her younger brother Shaurya. She promised her father, ‘Papa, once I complete my studies, you can leave your job. I will take care of everything.’”

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and was in the ICU, unaware that her son had died just metres away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng