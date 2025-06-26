On June 12, 2025, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed near BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, killing 241 people onboard and leaving one survivor

Bhogilal Parmar, 63, and his wife, Hansaben, 60, were travelling to London to meet their son, who was expecting a child

Bhogilal's elder sister, Gomti, 65, collapsed and died after hearing the news of the crash, unable to bear the grief of losing her brother

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

The aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by the Times of India, Bhogilal and his wife were travelling to meet their son, who was expecting a child with his wife.

Woman dies after hearing of brother’s death

Bhogilal and his wife, Hansa, on their first-ever trip abroad, had been invited by their son and daughter-in-law in the UK, who are expecting their first child.

As their relatives gathered at the family home in Lambha, Ahmedabad, to mourn, the shock of the tragedy proved too much for 65-year-old Gomti.

Her son, Sagar, said she collapsed during the gathering and died on the spot.

He said:

"She was very close to my mama (uncle). When she heard about the crash and realised there were almost no survivors, her heart just gave out."

Gomti's final rites were performed on Friday — ironically, before those of her younger brother, whose mortal remains were still being identified.

Speaking of the burial plans for his uncle and aunt, Sagar said:

"Their last rites will take place once both the bodies are handed over to the family."

He added:

"It's all too much for us. My mother and uncle were emotionally very close since childhood. She couldn't bear the grief. We were all excited for the baby. Now we don't know how to console each other."

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and was in the ICU, unaware that her son had died just metres away.

