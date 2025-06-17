A lady was heartbroken after learning that her dear family friend was one of the casualties of the deadly Air India flight 171 crash

The devastated lady took to Facebook to mourn her older family friend, whom they called Auntie, noting that she was a woman of deep faith

She opened up about what her deceased 'auntie' did during every takeoff and landing of her flights

Tina Patel, a lady, has mourned her family friend, identified as Manju Mahesh Patel, who died in the ill-fated Air India crash.

Only one person survived the fatal crash, which claimed the lives of more than 230 people, including 11 children.

According to Sky News, the 79-year-old woman had sat in seat 12D, one row behind the man who survived.

Lady speaks on deceased 'auntie'

In a Facebook post, an emotional Tina, who described Manju as family, noted that she was someone they had grown up with while living in Tripoli.

Tina said they called Manju Auntie, adding that she was a woman of deep faith who always prayed, especially during takeoff and after her flight lands.

She urged people to keep the deceased woman's son, her family and all those affected in their prayers. Her full post read:

"Today, I received heartbreaking news that left me truly shaken. A dear family friend MANJU MAHESH PATEL, from my childhood — someone we grew up with while living in Tripoli — was on Air India 171, which tragically crashed. We called her “Auntie,” and she was like family to us all these years.

"She was a woman of deep faith, always praying — especially during every takeoff and landing — her trust in God unwavering through all of life’s moments. It’s moments like these that remind us how fragile life truly is. Please keep her son, her family, and all those affected in your prayers. May they be granted strength, peace, and comfort during this time of unimaginable loss. 🙏 Jai swaminarayan."

People mourned Air India crash victim

Eva Gee said:

"I'm so sad to here this. 🙏❤️"

Shekhar Singh said:

"So very sorry to hear about it. Praying for her family."

DK Wolfe said:

"Prayers of comfort to you and the rest of her family."

Fernanda Altamirano said:

"I’m so sorry my dear friend for your loss."

Pam Rae Schoenecker said:

"Very sorry for your loss. It's all so tragic."

Janak Gajjar said:

"So sad 😭 and painful 😣.

"Our condolences and prayers 🙏."

Jan Williams Hawthorne said:

"I am so sorry to hear of your loss. May God comfort you and remind you the sweet memories.🙏🙏￼￼￼😢."

Tamara Lenhoff said:

"So sorry for your loss."

