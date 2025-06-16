Instagram users are reacting to the last post made by Roshni Songhare, an Indian social media influencer and flight attendant

Roshni Songhare was one of the victims of the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad and killed 241 occupants

On June 5, 2025, she made what has become her last Instagram post, and it is getting many reactions from netizens

The Air India plane crash that happened in Ahmedabad cut short the life of a promising social media influencer, Roshni Songhare.

Apart from being a social media influencer, Roshni Songhare worked for Air India as a flight attendant.

Roshni Songhare made her last Instagram post on June 5 before the plane crashed days later. Photo credit: Instagram/Roshni Songhare and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Unfortunately, she was part of those who died in the plane crash, which took the lives of 241 people onboard the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Before her death, Roshni made a post on Instagram and it is dated June 5, 2025. This has become her last post on the app.

The post included photos and a video in which she was smiling to the camera in different positions.

Her followers on Instagram are reacting to the post, with many of them mourning her death.

Friends and followers mourn Air India flight attendant

An Instagram user, Tanmay Zokande, a photographer whom she tagged on her last post, has equally mourned her.

Tanmay said:

"My Dear best friend @sky_loves_her you always be missed, always be loved. An airhostess with a heart as warm as the clouds you flew above— always smiling, always caring. You soared through the skies with grace and passion, doing what you loved every single day. May your wings carry you to peace, my dear friend. You left us with many memories. I still can’t believe you’re no longer with us. Gone too soon Roshni but never forgotten. R.I.P."

Tanmay, who took the last photo she posted, described the flight attendant as a friend.

On her Instagram account, Roshni describes herself as a 'flight attendant on Boeing and Airbus.'

Meanwhile, her uncle, Praveen Sukhdere, said the family was looking forward to her Roshni's wedding before tragedy struck.

He said, as quoted by Hindustan Times:

“She was so happy to be flying again. We were all looking forward to her wedding. Everything was going right."

Roshni was one of the air crews who died in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Photo credit: Instagram/Roshni Songhare.

See Roshni's last Instagram post below:

Reactions as flight attendant dies in tragic air crash

@ten._pae said:

"I’m a stranger but, May your next life be even more brighter."

@itsfoodievlog said:

"RIP. I just saw the names of all the flight crew in a news item, so I came here searching for them."

@_imsuxx said:

"Who knew it will be the last post from her."

@geetanjalilaroiya said:

"She was the crew in Ahmedabad plane crash on 12th June'25...May her soul Rest in Peace."

Survivor from Air India crash speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the only person who came out alive from the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad has shared more information.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national, was the lone survivor from the devastating incident, which killed 241 people onboard.

In a video, Ramesh said everything happened within a few moments and that he did not use the emergency door.

