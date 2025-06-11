A retail cement seller has announced his forthcoming wedding to his heartthrob in a unique way

The businessman attached pictures of himself and his wife-to-be wearing outfits made from Dangote cement sacks, along with his wedding invitation

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the Delta State Polytechnic graduate opened up about the inspiration behind their Dangote cement sack-themed pre-wedding look

Agbaka Salvation Edafemako, a Delta-based cement retailer, has announced on Facebook that he would be walking down the aisle with his fiancée, Ewomazino Joy Ojabekie, in a traditional wedding on Friday, August 8.

The businessman, 42, shared his pre-wedding photos, which showed him and Joy in outfits made from Dangote cement sacks and posted his wedding invitation, urging people to be their guests.

"Be our guest as SALVATIONJOY cement our love. 10/8/2025 is the code," he wrote on Facebook.

Why couple used Dangote cement sacks

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Salvation, who has been a cement seller for five years, explained that he settled for the Dangote cement sacks outfit to define his identity.

In his words:

"My reason for using the cement sack bags for my pre-wedding pictures is just to define my identity.

"Some years back, I was running after a boss, assisting the boss in politics, yet I was never rewarded. I wasted 20 years of my life serving the boss without achieving anything, and at the end, when I decided to part ways with him, he tried every possible means to put me behind bars."

The businessman added:

"And when I see that I am not doing anything, I decided to venture into retail cement selling.

"And since about 5 years ago I started selling the cements, I have built a house. I have bought a car of my own and I am doing well for myself and my family.

"For the choice of Dangote cements sack attires, it's only Dangote cements that I have been selling because in my area, it's the only products that move market."

His fiancee's reaction to cement-themed outfit

Legit.ng asked Salvation how he was able to convince his wife to wear the Dangote cement sacks outfit, and he replied:

"My wife also knows that it's the cement business that is sustaining the family, and she is very supportive of the sale of the cement

"I don't need to convince my wife before she can agree to put on the cement sack attire because she knows the cement is our identity."

People react to cement seller's wedding announcement

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the cement seller's post below:

Artist wears Dangote cement sack outfit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian artist Terryfeeq wore a Dangote cement sack outfit in his music video.

With the inflation rate biting the economy, the entertainer felt it was wise to make effective use of the waste material. They designed shirts, trousers, and caps from it, which looked beautiful on them.

Terryfeeq and his crew noted Dangote cement was N15k at the time. They described themselves as children of the billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote, the owner of the cement product.

