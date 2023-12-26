A Nigerian man got people talking after he used Dangote cement sacks to sew outfits for himself and friends

The man said he wore the "cloth" publicly in prayer that he would be rich enough to become a landlord

According to him, he was able to get land in 2023, a statement that got many thinking Aliko Dangote may help him

A young Nigerian man whose lifelong dream had been to build a house wore a special outfit made from Dango cement sacks.

He and his friends rocked the outfits as he spoke about his hope of one day owning a house.

The man and his friends rocked their outfits with pride. Photo source: @officialfowobi

Dangote cement for building

The man said that he was happy because he bought a plot of land in 2023 and was able to erect corner pieces on it.

According to him, he used Dangote cement for the corner pieces on his land. He prayed to own his home one day.

Many people said that his tailor must have invested a lot of effort into making the "clothes" for him. @officialfowobi shared his video.

Watch his video below:

