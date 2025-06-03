Chinedu Onwudebe, husband of the Anambra woman in the viral video clip, has told his version of the story

The embattled housewife ( name withheld) was recently caught allegedly having extramarital affairs with another man on a viral clip allegedly leaked by one of her daughters

She had claimed that her husband's high-handedness and lack of care and love encouraged her infidelity

Anambra - Chinedu Onwudebe, husband of the Anambra woman in the viral video clip, has told his oide of story, highlighting the pathetic and painful journey he endured in the 24-year-old marriage.

Recently, the estranged wife (name withheld) of Chinedu Onwudebe was caught on a viral clip allegedly made public by one of her daughters, where she was having extramarital affairs with another man.

Man shares how wife's alleged waywardness ruined his family.

The woman had since told her side of the story, where she blamed her husband's high-handedness, lack of care and love as reasons behind her actions.

But in an interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Sunday, June 1, Onwudebe, 59, narrated how he met and married his wife, Chinasa, some 24 years ago, in Ogboji, Anambra state.

According to him, his marital relationship with his wife produced more pain and regrets than happiness.

Onwudebe stated that he beat his wife, as she narrated in her story, yet it was his wife who started the trouble by bringing a strange man into their marital bed.

He said:

"I admire my wife because she is very hard-working and beautiful. But one thing that brings trouble between two of us is her waywardness. I had been noticing her waywardness, and had been complaining about it but she would always deny.

"Sometime in the year 2020, about five years ago, this very man called Ichie Obiora, came to my house, and I met him in my bedroom with my wife when I returned from work. When I came, I saw a motorcycle with an inscription 'AVG' (Anambra Vigilante Services) written on it.

"I looked around but did not see the owner. I opened the door, went inside and saw this man called Ichie Obiora in the room with my wife. When I asked, my wife told me that Ichie Obiora was his cousin. I kept quiet, because, I didn't know all her relatives. From that day, I started relating with him as my in-law.

"This relationship continued until one day, when I returned from work, my daughters showed me Android phones that their 'brother' bought for them. I thanked this man, and he later bought my own phone for me. He also promised to buy a bus for me, which he never did."

Onwudebe said that over time, he began to notice signs suggesting that the man was romantically involved with his wife, not her cousin, as she had initially claimed.

He continued:

"From what my children had been telling me that happened whenever I wasaway from home, I realised that this man was having affairs with my wife inside my room whenever I went out. Because of this, I told my wife that I didn't want to see her with this man again. But she would not listen. That was why I beat her mercilessly.

"After she was hospitalised and discharged, Ichie Obiora rented an apartment for her close to Oye Uga market. My wife left my house with my daughters and my only son."

Husband narrates how he was allegedly bullied

Onwudebe said that when his wife was leaving his house for the apartment Obiora rented for her, she took his motorcycle. But that one of those days, he went there in the company of a vigilante operative from the area to take back his motorcycle.

On arrival according to him, he met one of her daughters washing the motorcycle. He said he was mounting the motorcycle to ride off when his wife, partly dressed with only a wrapper tied around her chest, came out from the room.

"When my wife came out, she pushed me down from the motorcycle, and I had heavy injury on my knee. As I was still struggling with her, Ichie Obiora rushed out. He was wearing only boxers. I held Obiora up, and was about to throw him on the ground when my wife held me, bite me and gave me very deep injury on my hip, and I fell down."

Showing his broken teeth, he continued:

"It was when I was on the ground, still in pain of the bite that Chief Obiora broke my tooth, and it fell off. I was still in the pain when my wife hit my head with stone, and that particular daughter, who was washing the motorcycle when I came, hit my ribs with a weapon, and I collapsed."

He narrated that since they got married, his wife had dragged him to three different police stations on different occasions, where he spent days behind bars.

"She had dragged me to police station in three different occasions. Whenever I reprimand her for being wayward, she would collaborate with her boyfriend to drag me to police station. But in each case, the police would acquit me after listening to my own side of the story. The last time she dragged me to police station, after listening to my story, the police officer in charge acquitted me; and they detained my wife. The policeman even gave me transport money to go home."

Wife's "concubine" accused of molesting daughters

Mr. Onwudebe also accused Ichie Obiora of sexually molesting his daughters, having affairs with both the mother and her daughters.

"I cannot stop regretting my marriage to this woman, because, she ruined my family. Could you believe that Ichie Obiora has two wives, but when he was sick, and hospitalized, my wife spent days with him in the hospital. Out of seven days of the week, my wife would spend four days with me and three days with Ichie Obiora. Is that marriage?"

Onwudebe also accused his wife of taking his only son to an unknown destination, without his knowledge and permission.

He said that for the past two years, he has not seen or heard from his son, a development that almost made him believe that his son was dead.

According to him:

"They took my only son away without my knowledge and permission. When I asked them, they said they didn't know his whereabouts. It was when I reported them, and they were threatened that they said they sent him to learn trade."

Why did Ondid Onwudebe not take action against Obiora

Asked why he had not taken any serious action against Ichie Obiora, Onwudebe said:

"Earlier in that relationship; about five years ago, when I was determined to deal decisively with Ichie Obiora, my wife cautioned me not to take any action.

"In what I later perceived as a ploy to silence me, my wife told me fiery and gory stories about Ichie Obiora. She told me that Obiora is a member of vigilante group in Onitsha, and that he was always ready to kill at any time. She warned me that Ichie would frame me up and kill me. She also said that Ichie emersed himself in charms, as he would disappear and reappear at any place of choice, any time, making him a very dangerous person to engage in a fight or quarrel.

He added:

"No reasonable man, after looking at the beauty of my woman and her spirit of hard-work, would like to beat her. But my wife is too wayward. She has initiated her daughters into the same lifestyle. I was beating her hoping that one day, she would change. But I can see that she would never change. No reasonable man can live with a wayward woman who will always bring shame and disgrace to the family. She never agreed that she is wayward, until this video clip surfaced. Thank God she exposed her waywardness by herself."

Chinedu Onwudebe also denied exposing his wife's viral clip on social media.

He said that one of his daughters forwarded the clip to him, and also forwarded it to another boy, who, according to him, shared it on social media.

