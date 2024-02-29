A Nigerian artist Terryfeeq got the attention of netizens after he and his crew adorned sacks of Dangote cement in his music video

According to him, a bag of cement is now N15k, and though its content has been adequately made use of, the waste bag can still be useful

Their outfits were made of shirts, trousers, and caps, as they showed their ability to maximise the material in their possession

A Nigerian singer Terryfeeq showed his creative ability as he and his team adorned outfits made from sacks of Dangote cement for the music video of his song Kuluso (Fuji version).

A singer and his group released a music video adorning Dangote cement sack clothes. Image credit: @terryfeeq/Instagram

Source: Instagram

With the inflation rate biting the economy, the entertainer felt it was wise to make effective use of the waste material. They designed shirts, trousers, and caps from it which looked beautiful on them.

According to them, Dangote cement is now N15k, and as they rocked the creative attire, they described themselves as children of the billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote, who is the owner of the cement product.

Check out video of the artist and his team rocking the outfits below:

Netizens react to the cement sack outfits

Some social media users have reacted to the attire of the singer and his crew. See some of their comments below:

@muller_dc2:

"Bro e dey do me like say make I dash you money, but I no get the money.... This song mad gan aje....God bless you sir."

@musicprodoctor:

"They play with your future."

@alternate_lagos:

"This country is no joke again."

@ekitifather:

"I like the concept."

@beccagcfr:

"Nigerians, we make jokes out of what we go through. Nigerian youths are the strongest, shout out from Becca."

@tony_cruisz:

"Omo make I go get my own."

@sonof_goodgod_:

"And their clothes fine o."

@ghostmoney.nba:

"I need 7 yards ooo."

@desmond_akindoju:

"What is this?"

Mother gives son cement sack as bag

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian mother stirred reactions on social media after giving her son a cement sack to use as a school bag.

It appeared the boy had no bag, or the old one got bad due to misuse and the mother did not like it and decided to teach him a lesson.

The boy, however, was not happy after the Dangote cement sack was handed to him when her sisters all had nice bags.

