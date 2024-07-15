Global site navigation

Nigerian Lady Shows the Kind of Foods She Serves Her Gateman, Her Video Causes Stir Online
People

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to showcase the kind of meals she gives to her gateman
  • In a video which has gone viral, she happily showed how she handed them to him at different times
  • Mixed reactions trailed the video as some people wondered why she would give her gateman such kinds of meals

A Nigerian lady, @ivienaomi, has excitedly shown off the foods she serves to her gateman on a daily basis.

@ivienaomi showed how the gateman reacted as she gave him the various meals.

Reactions as lady shows what she gives her gateman as food
She showed the different meals she serves her gateman. Photo Credit: @ivienaomi
Source: TikTok

Some of the meals include white rice and egg sauce, egusi, and eba. @ivienaomi shared her video on TikTok, which got people talking.

Explaining further, @ivienaomi wrote:

"I stay alone so I cook in small quantities for me and him."

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the foods

ĦÒĻÝ ŘÁŃĶÝ❤️ said:

"U dey give gateman food so that make he tell u if any girl come abi."

Rëmmÿ !ñfrëñø said:

"That guy will be a forever loyal gateman , he will protect that gate with his last breath."

makatelo dc said:

"Even if ur man Dey cheat when you are not around he go tell everything ..na international cctv camera like that."

Clemprove said:

"No joke dis food small ohhh.
"Dis kind small food go make u hungry again."

Evil_slay⚔️ said:

"My dog go reject all."

okaforsomto522 said:

"You sure say only gateman work he de do."

ANONYMOUS_CONTROLLER!⛔️ said:

"U no dey use Tray serve ur gateman?"

Legit.ng reported that a lady had caused a stir as she flaunted her gateman.

Lady displays what she serves her gateman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shown the kind of foods she serves her gateman.

Among the delicious dishes she (@tyneeyy) served him were spaghetti and jollof rice. When she gave him beans, she made provision for garri and cold water. The man was always waiting at a doorstep to get the food from her. Many people said they did not mind being her gateman.

Some social media users loved how she kept the gateman's face from the camera and gave him privacy in her video.

Source: Legit.ng

