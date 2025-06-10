A Nigerian man cried out after his first wife refused to leave their marriage despite his decision to marry another woman

The man had gotten his second wife pregnant and married her, but his first wife, who has five children with him, chose to stay

Many reacted as the man cried out and falsely accused his first wife because she refused to leave him

A Nigerian man cried out in his neighbourhood as his first wife refused to leave the marriage after he married another woman.

The man had got a woman pregnant and married her as his second wife, while his first wife had 5 children with him.

The story was shared by popular X user, @_DebbieOA, who said the man was her neighbour.

She stated that after the man married a second wife, his first wife didn’t fight him for it. But faced her children.

The man then tried to frustrate the woman out of the house, but she refused to leave because of her children.

Following the woman’s refusal to leave, the man cried out and accused her of trying to kill him.

The X post read:

“Oga got a woman pregnant and married her as his second wife, but rented her own place for her. All these happened and the first wife didn't fight him for it. She faced her children. He has hurled different insults on her, and madam just keeps saying emabinu, he's trying to frustrate her to move out, and Madam has said she's not going anywhere after 5 children.

“Now oga is shouting everywhere that he's sure she (first wife) wants to kill him. I don laugh tire today.”

See the post below:

Reactions trail man’s ordeal with two wives

@ps_wears said:

"See how insensitive he is. One fool will now come and say you're painting men bad when this one is not representing them well."

@Elliotsapphire

:This story is a bit similar to someone I know personally, the idiot got another woman pregnant... took his 1st wife's money (she's into business) and married the fuul, now rent has expired and his begging his 1st wife to move the other fuul's property and kids to their house."

@BukolaOfGod__ said:

"What do men really want?? It's not his fault sha, the woman for don design his head with bottle, so he'll know she's angry."

@Oluwamidunsin said:

"Where are you all finding men that treats you this way? A man you have to keep fighting for every Ekene market?! What happens to Loving and being Loved. Is that not what Marriage is meant to be?"

@Nnewi300 said:

"The man is not a serious person. Trying to push away his first wife because of another woman is a bad thing to do. He should be ashamed of himself. Make the woman no gree."

