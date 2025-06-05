A Nigerian man, Victor Ejechi, got people talking as he wore his wife’s dress to an event where he was a speaker

He shared a photo on TikTok showing himself holding a microphone while wearing the dress, and also posted a picture of his wife wearing the same dress

Victor explained this reason for wearing the dress, sparking mixed reactions from netizens online

A Nigerian man, Victor Ejechi, marvelled many as he wore his wife’s dress to an event where he was a speaker.

He showed a photo of himself holding a microphone and addressing the crowd while putting on his wife’s dress.

In a TikTok post by @victorejechi, the man also shared a photo og his wife wearing the exact dress.

A Nigerian man shares how he wore his wife’s dress to an event. Photo: @victorejechi

Victor stated that he wore the shirt because he wanted to carry a piece of his wife wherever he went.

The man said:

“I decided to rock my wife's gown. In the spirit of carrying her everywhere I go, I wore her gown to this event.”

Reactions as man wears wife’s dress

Many who saw the dress were marvelled at how he rocked him and hailed him in the viral post.

@gabrielblessing said:

"Una don start another thing oo.. allow us to breath."

@Starman said:

"See me swiping left and right, right and left just to see who really own the gown gangan."

@Lexxi_ronks.co said:

"If I was the wife I’ll be so happy ehn. I would even frame the picture and put it in the center on the sittin room wall."

@pHoladesugar said:

"Best prayer is to get a supportive partner to rock your brand for you. I just Dey imagine the clothe in Asooke and it happens couples rock it this way."

@Jenny said:

"You people in relationships and your cute oppression... God is watching you. Can we ban love for 2 business days? This oppression is too much."

@Goodnessdinma said:

"Oh Chim Onyenwem chineke nnam hope you’re seeing all this things ehhh. This is indeed beautiful to watch."

@Horpey said:

"God abeg this oppression is too much. me self get fine gown for house ehnnn Baba God na beg I dey beg."

@kadorabeauty said:

"Now they are getting even after raiding their shirts for years. Wait, who invented shift dresses and boubous please?"

Debbie said:

"Abeg you'll are invited to my wedding on Saturday…. These married people want to wound me with love oppression."

A man shares his reasons for wearing his wife’s dress to an event, sparking mixed reactions. Photo: @victorejechi

Man wears girlfriend high-heeled shoes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady said she exchanged her shoes with her boyfriend when she complained of leg pains.

In the video she shared on TikTok, her boyfriend walked and ran in heels while she wore his shoes.

People who came across the video hailed the man for his actions and gave their opinions on the relationship.

