A woman is heartbroken after her marriage of 18 years hit the rocks following her estranged husband's return from abroad

She said she had waited five years for her husband, who had been abroad, only for him to do the unexpected when he finally returned

The woman shared the painful reason her estranged husband gave for the divorce, and her story broke hearts

A woman has cried out on social media after her husband returned home and ended their marriage of 18 years.

In a TikTok post, the grieving mum, who lost a 16-year-old daughter on April 14, 2025, said her husband had been abroad for five years and recently returned.

Lady shares reason husband gave for divorce

According to the woman, her husband said that she was no longer his type. She wrote:

"Imagine waiting for your husband for 5 years from abroad.

"Finally he comes back to divorce you, telling you that you are no longer his type."

In another post, she noted that her husband divorced her 48 days after their late child's funeral.

She wondered how she would move on from the heartbreak.

Woman's heartbreaking story elicits mixed reactions

Mude mude said:

"This thing of long distance relationship is nonsense..if surely he was working then he should have came back home in between..or you go visit."

Dennis Kawaya said:

"In everything let us learn to say thank you God, for everything here on earth happens for the purpose, look to God, for God has power to help."

my mind my wealth said:

"Haiya, I love that you need to start living a free life. Move on. next time never wait for anyone. live your life mama."

Desciple of the most high said:

"Don't worry my sister, maybe God has something better for you. Even if He doesn't have something for you He is still God. He might be protecting you from something."

Taki 🇿🇦 said:

"I mean you should have long seen the red flags. Was he sending you money? Was he communicating with you all along? Was he buying you gifts? I mean......??????"

Nolo Moc said:

"You are not the first one dear, remember the story of Winnie and Mandela, the poor lady waited for 27 years only to get divorced."

user227125340871 said:

"Very sad and painfully stressing . Pick yourself up and move on . it was just a cruel relationship . good times awaits you the other side of the storm."

Gloria Ahumuza said:

"If you was 99% innocent, faithful to him, GOD WILL JUDGE🫩🫂 because women and MENS who left their partners at home and they go abroad to work I feel sorry for them they only enjoy money they get from us with other womens and MENS."

Mum divorces husband in Germany, returns home

