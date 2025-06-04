A Caucasian woman has caused an uproar on social media after going public about her marriage to a Nigerian man

The White woman had flaunted the Nigerian man she married a month after they met, and covered his face with an emoji

While many people questioned why she hid his face with an emoji after posting him online, others defended her

A White woman, known on TikTok as @dearadaeze, generated a buzz on the social media platform for hiding her Nigerian husband's identity with a heart emoji.

The Caucasian had gone public with her marriage to the Nigerian, whom she married a month after they met.

A White woman hides the face of her Nigerian husband with a heart emoji. Photo Credit: @dearadaeze

Source: TikTok

She posted a video celebrating her marriage and showing netizens how it is going so far.

"Sometimes you just gotta let life happen 🥰 the smallest decisions are really the big ones," the video was captioned.

The nail technician noted that she got pregnant close to two months after they met and became a mother again after 20 years.

She disclosed that her Nigerian hubby is a first-time dad. Her clip also captured her husband's memorable moments with their baby.

However, her decision to conceal her husband's face with an emoji did not sit well with many people.

A White woman hides her Nigerian husband's identity with an emoji. Photo Credit: @dearadaeze

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

People react to White woman's post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

SweetP 🇨🇦 said:

"It does seem odd not to show his face if this situation is so great. Just sayin."

LASH | said:

"People are so weird. Congratulations on both your marriage and baby, sending well wishes to your beautiful family!"

Lady G said:

"At first glance I was like why is his face hidden - but beautiful daughter though. Normally I’ve seen these cases where they have another family in their home country and waiting for their paperwork to bring them over - But congratulations."

Adeola Badmus 🇳🇬 said:

"Is he someone husband? Why covered his face."

Oluchi 🦋 said:

"Him get wife and children for Nigeria that is why he asked you not to show his face."

Neomi said:

“Why did you cover his face?” Bc she wanted too it’s simply her choice and she doesn’t need to give any of you a reason."

Pearl🌻 said:

"People are gross, whether he has a family and wife back in Nigeria its common, everywhere not just from there. invasion of privacy is real. and we are big enough people to move forward with someone that can possibly live a double life.

"I am with a Jamaican, gave him his first son, and assumed he had a family back home because thats how all internationals or our own race say it out. I went to jamaica with my spouse, and our newborn son. people su.ck. we are happy nearly 3 years, and many people tried to separate us."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had tied the knot with a White man and posted their cute video online.

White woman roasts yams for Nigerian husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a White woman who married a Nigerian man was captured roasting yams for him with an oven.

The woman showed how she used an oven to roast the yam. First, she put two tubers of yam in the oven and allowed them to stay there for 40 minutes before she brought them out. In a video, the foreign lady peeled the yams and presented them to her husband, who ate them with relish.

"Oyibo woman roasting yam. Today I'm doing a traditional Igbo meal called roasted yam. His meal is so good, I love the combination of everything in it,'' the White woman said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng