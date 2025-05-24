A married woman (name withheld) based in Anambra state was seen in a leaked sex video with another man, sparking widespread controversy online and offline

Aguata LGA, Anambra state - A married woman (name withheld) caught in a viral sex video with a married man in Anambra state, has finally opened up on what transpired between her and her man in the video.

The viral sex video circulating on social media shows a married man and a married woman, both fully nude, engaged in sexual activity in a room.

A married woman (name withheld) caught in a viral sex video with a married man in Anambra state, spoke exclusively with Legit.ng.

The man, whose name was not disclosed, was said to be a titled chief in Uga, Aguata local government area of Anambra state.

The woman, according to sources, is from Mbise in Imo state, but married to a man in Uga, Anambra state. She is also said to be operating a provision store in Orie Uga market.

A reliable source told Legit.ng correspondent that the video was leaked on social media by the woman's husband, who got the clip through their daughter.

According to the source, after recording the video, the woman deleted it, but was unaware that a copy remained hidden in a file on her phone.

The source added that the woman's daughter accessed her phone to watch videos and listen to music. While browsing, she discovered the sex video involving her mother and the alleged lover. Without confronting her mother, she forwarded the clip to her father.

Upon viewing the video, the husband reportedly shared it with his family’s WhatsApp group and subsequently on various community platforms, which led to its rapid spread and sparked intense discussions both online and offline.

Woman in video speaks to Legit.ng

However, in an interview with Legit.ng correspondent, the woman who would not want her name mentioned, said that she made the video around August 2022, about three years ago. She also said that she had been separated from her husband for quite some time before she had the affair with another man.

Her words:

"Since I got married to my ex-husband, I had never had rest in his house. It was beating, bullying and molestation all through. My brothers and sisters, and my children, including my daughter who shared the video with her father, are all aware of my sufferings under him as my husband.

"I had sons and daughters with him, and they all witnessed how I lived with their father, constantly in fear and sadness. He would always beat me up, throw me out to spend days outside my matrimonial home. Sometimes, when I ran to my father's house, he would come there to molest me; if I ran to a friend's house, he would come there to beat me up.

"Everybody who knew us together would attest that I never found peace in that marriage. One of those days when my husband threw me out of his house, it was this very man in question who took care of me. Everybody who knows me is aware that this newly found love is my joy and the love of my life. I never found in my husband the kind of love I find in this man.

"As they're abusing me for having affairs outside my marriage, did my husband complain to anybody that he has ever seen me with another man since I got married to him? Since we separated, has he not been having affairs with other women?"

Asked how the phone and the information got into her daughter's hands, she said:

"The truth is that I deleted the video from my phone, not knowing that it was still hidden in a separate file.

"I travelled to spend time with one of my daughters, who recently put to bed. While travelling, I left the phone with another daughter staying with me, because the phone was broken and needed to be repaired. She repaired the phone in my absence and started using it. It was in the course of using the phone that she saw the video in one of the files."

She expressed surprise, saying that she never believed that her own daughter would see such a video, and instead of calling her attention as her mother, she would forward it to her father, wondering what she gained in doing so.

Asked how and when she started the affairs with her new man, she said:

"One of those torture days, when my ex-husband beat me until I was unconscious of my surroundings, it was this man who picked me up and took me to the hospital, where I was revived.

"I never knew this man from Adam. After taking me to the hospital and paying my bills, he left when I was still unconscious of my surroundings. It was days after that this man came to my shop and asked whether I had returned from the hospital. I asked him which hospital, and he told me what I went through, and how he took me to the hospital in his vehicle and paid the bill.

"Since then, this man had been something else. I've never come across such a kind man. I got married to my husband at a very tender age, and regrettably, I did not find love in him."

On why they recorded the intimate video, the woman explained that since they did not live together, they created it as a keepsake to preserve their memories.

Legit.ng's efforts to contact the woman's husband for comment were unsuccessful, as the woman revealed that she no longer has her ex-husband's contact information.

Zamfara senator speaks on viral video

In another report, Senator Sahabi Alhaji Yau, the federal lawmaker representing Zamfara North, said a viral video showing someone who looks like him passionately kissing and romancing a female lover is 'false'.

Legit.ng reports that an X (formerly Twitter) user, @trulydearest, posted a video, claiming that Senator Yau was the individual in a viral kissing video.

Reacting to the allegation via his known X handle, @Danmadaminkaura, Senator Yau stated that he is not the man in the viral video. The federal lawmaker, therefore, threatened to take legal action against anyone making the claim and circulating the video.

Source: Legit.ng