Singer Reekado Banks' brother has called out his ex-wife, Amy Demure, detailing what transpired before their marriage ended

Reekado Banks' brother, who disclosed he had been denied access to his son, alleged that his ex-wife took her boyfriend out in his car

Reekado Banks' brother further vowed to expose his ex-wife, sparking mixed reactions from social media users

The broken marriage of Temiloluwa Solomon, brother of singer and songwriter Reekado Banks, and his ex-wife, Amy Demure, has become a heated topic on social media.

This comes as Solomon, on Friday, May 30, opened up about being denied access to his son by his ex-wife.

Reekado Banks' brother drags ex wife in the mud. Credit: thistemi/demure

Solomon's rant comes after a netizen urged him to remain silent amid the controversy surrounding his marriage to Demure.

In a series of responses via Instagram, Solomon expressed outrage over his attempt to secure his reputation.

He alleged that his ex-wife had denied him access to his son for 9 months and 8 days.

Reekado Banks’ brother opens up on denial of access to his son by ex-wife. Credit: thistemi

“Enough of protecting useless reputation because my son has been with her son, I’ve not been allowed to see in nine months and eight days”, he wrote.

Reekado Banks' brother also resorted to name-calling and unfavourable comparisons.

He further dismissed claims that he was violent, adding that the only physical altercation between them occurred in 2022 when she drove her boyfriend to a mall in his car.

"Joined by her mother, I had to fight myself off their grip. Had to wear shades for an evening meeting, because I already had a bruised eye," he wrote.

Recall that Temiloluwa Solomon and Army Demure tied the knot in April 2017 and welcomed their first child in April 2018.

Slide the post below to see screenshots of Temiloluwa Solomon's posts detailing his alleged experience with his ex-wife:

Reactions as Reekado Banks' brother drags ex

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Temiloluwa Solomon's post. Read the comments below:

its__a.n.g.e.l reacted:

"Pls explain your endless cheating with receipts too when we are done with that one, we will address hers. Or you never cheated?

its.omotola said:

"Ope brace yourself o, you see wetin you marry Abi you no see? Your turn dey come."

xx_demilade said:

"Make man dey wurugbon lenu like this God have mercy."

abis.olaa reacted:

"Aura for aura, on this same social media we saw you sending some wild snaps to some shawtys, small boyfriend wey she get now you dey write epistle. move on biko the person that can tolerate you has settled for you all this explanation is not necessary."

eloho_04 said:

"Na the receipt be this ???"

