A Nigerian lady has released the puzzling voice message that her toxic ex-boyfriend had sent her

The lady marvelled that her former lover has refused to move on, despite their relationship ending seven years ago

The voice note has elicited mixed reactions on social media, with many people expressing amazement at his audacity

Linda, a Nigerian lady, has posted the voice message her former boyfriend sent her after seven years.

The Nigerian youth remarked that her ex-lover has refused to move on.

"Lol ex wey no gree move on," she captioned her post on TikTok.

Content of voice message

In the voice note, her former boyfriend, who switched between Igbo and English, criticised Linda for her attitude towards him.

He said she remains his girlfriend despite their breakup and can see her whenever he wants. A part of his voice message read:

"...Madam, as long as you are not married, you are still my girlfriend. You can act as boss lady to others, but not to me. Ok, God forbid, let's assume I don't have money again, anytime I want to see you, I will see you, because, you're once my girl. Do you understand me?

"So, I don't know why all these nonsense you are doing to me. What is even wrong with you?"

Linda's post went viral and sparked people's interest.

People marvel at her ex's audacity

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the voice note below:

@Simplyoge4 said:

"E no go pass Anambra or Enugu man."

Dabbyrichhhy said:

"Emm never see anything."

Stephen said:

"I know this voice…..pascal."

Ann Bella❤️‍🔥 said:

"Boss lady nah by fire by force."

PERRY~♉️💜🫧 said:

"You are once my girl 😂 never still move on."

Melder Loveday said:

"Abeg where did he buy his audacity from."

Bella💕😜 said:

"The audacity is swelling😂😂😂…but Linda as long as you’re not married😂😂 ohhh umu nwoke."

Sunzeal said:

"Nawaohh, the guy they claim ownership, see audacity oh."

