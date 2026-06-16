A bettor turned a bold World Cup prediction into a ₦6.3 billion payday after backing Cape Verde to avoid defeat against Spain

Cape Verde stunned the football world by holding European champions Spain to a 0-0 draw in Atlanta on Monday

Fans flooded social media with reactions after learning how much money the winning wager generated

One of the most shocking results of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has produced an even more unbelievable story off the pitch after a bettor reportedly won more than ₦6.3 billion by backing Cape Verde to avoid defeat against Spain.

Spain entered the tournament as one of the favourites to win the World Cup.

Cape Verde made it a World Cup debut to savour after holding Spain to a 0-0 draw in their first FIFA World Cup match. Photo by Patrick Smith

Source: Getty Images

Ranked among the best teams in the world and boasting stars such as Rodri, Pedri and Lamine Yamal, La Roja were expected to brush aside World Cup debutants Cape Verde in their opening Group H fixture.

Instead, football delivered another reminder that nothing is guaranteed on the sport's biggest stage.

According to The Sun, Cape Verde battled to earn an impressive goalless draw in Atlanta, leaving fans around the world in disbelief and turning one ambitious prediction into a life-changing jackpot.

Man wins ₦6.3 billion after placing audacious bet

Before the match, a Polymarket Sports user known as "fishalive" made a wager that many considered impossible.

The bettor reportedly staked $427,952 on Cape Verde avoiding defeat against Spain at odds of approximately 10-1.

Given Spain's status as reigning European champions and one of the strongest teams in the competition, the prediction appeared highly unlikely.

But as the minutes ticked away and Spain struggled to find a breakthrough, the possibility of an upset became increasingly real.

When the final whistle confirmed a goalless draw, the wager instantly became one of the biggest betting stories of the tournament.

Polymarket later confirmed that the bet returned an astonishing $4,702,769.23, equivalent to more than ₦6.3 billion.

The incredible payout quickly went viral online, especially as fans compared it to another widely discussed bet that reportedly lost $1 million after backing Spain to win the same match.

Cape Verde produce a World Cup classic

While the betting story dominated social media, Cape Verde's performance was the foundation of the drama.

Cape Verde’s brilliant effort was underlined by their goalkeeper Vozinha, who made seven saves and won the Man of the Match award against Spain. Photo by Maddie Meyer

Source: Getty Images

The tiny African nation, competing in their first-ever World Cup, showed remarkable discipline and determination against one of football's elite teams.

Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha emerged as the hero of the night as the 40-year-old produced seven crucial saves and delivered a performance that frustrated Spain throughout the match.

His efforts earned widespread praise and helped secure one of the greatest results in Cape Verde's football history, The Big Lead reports.

Spain created chances and finished with a significantly higher expected goals tally, but they could not find a way past Cape Verde's resilient defence.

Fans flood social media with reactions

Once news of the winning ticket spread, social media erupted with reactions as many fans expressed disbelief at both the result and the size of the payout.

Abdullahi reacted:

“so someone lost 1 million dollars and another person made 4 million dollars with less money 😭😭”

Alabi Opeyemi Theophilus reacted:

“Pay Ferran Torres $500k, stake $400k, win $4.7m. Most tactical fish alive rn😌🤌🏿”

Wisdom Chukwuma posted:

“The guy probably peeped into the future cos no one in their right senses would ever think of making such a ridiculous bet.”

Zoomex official reacted:

“Bro knows something we do not. Check his basement for a sports almanac.”

Nico posted:

“400k at 9% odds against spain in a world cup group match. dude either had inside info or the biggest pair in prediction market history.”

Sadeeq reacted:

"Fishalive is out here printing $4.7M while Yamal was busy doing step-overs in his own half instead of saving Spain 😭😭😂”

Ayo reacted:

“Now this is proper gambling- not that $1M to win $1.08M nonsense. Terrible RR”

As Cape Verde prepare for their next World Cup challenge against Uruguay, June 20, one thing is certain: their historic draw with Spain has already changed lives.

Man loses N1.3 billion after Spain draw

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Spain’s unexpected 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener did not just shake up Group H. It also wiped out a staggering betting slip that has since gone viral across social media.

one bettor had placed $1 million on Spain to win the match outright. Instead, the draw turned the entire stake into a total loss.

Source: Legit.ng