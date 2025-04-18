Outrage has trailed the message a Nigerian lady got from her toxic former boyfriend via WhatsApp

According to the lady, her ex-lover sent her the message after one of her videos went viral on TikTok

Many people criticised the lady for the response she gave to his hurtful message and wondered how she dated someone like that

A Nigerian lady, @lifeofchistyles, has made public the unexpected message she received from her ex-boyfriend after her TikTok video went viral.

"...he even had to use another number," she wrote on TikTok.

A lady receives hurtful message from her ex-boyfriend.

Hurtful message from ex-boyfriend

In the message, the man bodyshamed his ex-girlfriend, tagging her shameless. He wondered if she was not tired of wearing baggy clothes to "hide your improper fraction."

He blasted her for failing to work on her body. A part of his message to her read:

"Wow, so na block you block my number.

"So you even get mind to block my number as I blocked you. You are very shameless.

"We broke up not too long ago. Instead of you to look for effective belly blast tea for your drum at the front and work on your flat plasma TV at the back. Shey e never tire you to dey wear baggy to hide your improper fraction?

"It is to be doing police challenge with that man..."

A lady shows message her former lover sent her.

Responding to the hurtful message, the lady returned his insult and blocked his phone number. Many people were not pleased that she didn't fire at her ex than she did.

View their chat below:

Outrage trails lady's chat with her ex-boyfriend

Vivi💕 said:

"Please I want to help you and Finish the talk because that one you talk no do me."

BIG T💕 said:

"It seems you still love this guy that’s why you did not give a very good response…. Please whatever happens don’t go back."

Lolipop 🍭 said:

"God no go allow us date person wey go write essay for us,talk say na shading.Make he go d*e😂 If he pain am."

user359275545761 said:

"Where una de see all these things de date 🤣 una de date sha."

TEMZY 🥰 said:

"Why are they always pained whenever we’re happy and trying to move on 🥺gal you should continue to make yourself happy let him continue with his headaches."

Loja brands said:

"You dodged a bullet oo,, nah boyfriend from Temu O,, Who assigned test script to him, to have the audacity to shade you. No go back oo."

UzoAmaka✝️🇳🇬⛪💜 said:

"Your response dey annoy me sis...Cos that is not how to respond to someone with mental illness...He is lucky it's not me...Stay happy sis."

