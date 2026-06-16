Nimbus Pronos has predicted the outcome of the 2026 FIFA World Cup match between France and Senegal

Les Bleus and the Teranga Lions will clash at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in Group I’s opening match

The last time the two sides met in the World Cup, Senegal defeated defending champions France 1-0 in 2002

Nimbus Pronos, the cat famous for predicting the outcome of football matches, has shared its prediction for the match between France and Senegal.

Les Bleus and the Teranga Lions will face off at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for the opening match of Group I at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 16, 2026.

Papa Bouba Diop scored the last time Senegal faced France in 2002. Photo by Tony Marshall.

Source: Getty Images

The match brings back the memories of the clash between the two sides in the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, when Senegal shocked defending champions France 1-0.

The two sides have not met again since then, and 24 years later, there is no better place to meet than another match on the global stage.

Mysterious cat predicts France vs Senegal

As seen in a video shared on Instagram, Nimbus Pronos, the cat which predicts football matches, has shared its outcome for the match between France and Senegal.

The mysterious cat backs the 2018 champions to beat the contested AFCON 2025 winner, and make a strong start to their World Cup campaign.

France are aiming to reach the third consecutive final, having played in it in 2018 and 2022, beating Croatia in Russia and losing to Argentina in Qatar.

Senegal are aiming to be the second African nation to reach the semi-final after Morocco in 2022, but first must navigate a group including France and Norway.

Pape Thiaw ready for France test

Teranga Lions boss Pape Thiaw is unfazed by France's quality and confirmed that his team is ready for the big match.

“We know we’ll be up against a very good team; we’re heading into a very difficult match, but we’re prepared,” he said at the pre-match conference, as quoted by Daily Sports.

“France have world-class players, but so do we. We’re relying on our team spirit, and we hope we’ll be up to the task.

“The match against France is symbolic; it means a lot, but we’ll keep it strictly sporting as we go out to secure this victory and continue our journey in this World Cup.”

Deschamps downplays France as favourites

French boss Didier Deschamps does not see his team as favourites to win this year's title, even though it is clearly their ambition to win it.

Didier Deschamps names Spain as favourites to win 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Al Bello.

Source: Getty Images

“If there's a favourite team, it's Spain, even though France legitimately aspires to win the title. But it's a long road ahead,” he said as quoted by Goal.

“France have top-level potential, even with a squad overhaul. I'm not going to consider the French team stronger than the others, but the clear favourite is Spain, I have no doubt about that.”

CAF President writes letter to Senegal

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe wrote a letter to the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) ahead of the World Cup.

The South African football administrator praised the Teranga Lions of Senegal as one of the best teams in Africa and wished them well at the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng