Nigerian Lady Displays Messages She Received from Her Ex-Boyfriend Who Refused to Let Go
Family and Relationships

Nigerian Lady Displays Messages She Received from Her Ex-Boyfriend Who Refused to Let Go

by  Victor Duru 3 min read
  • Mixed reactions have trailed the series of messages a Nigerian lady received from her unrelenting ex-boyfriend
  • The lady posted her WhatsApp chat with her ex, showing how he kept sending messages despite not getting a reply
  • Some women argued that people who bear same name as her ex are usually stubborn in relationships

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to display the series of unreplied messages her ex-boyfriend sent her.

The man, named Emmanuel, did not care that she did not reply him and persisted in his messaging.

Nigerian lady trends over messages she received from her unrelenting ex-boyfriend
A lady is showing people the messages she received from her ex-boyfriend. Photo Credit: @pqueendebby69
Source: TikTok

In the WhatsApp chat she posted on TikTok, Emmanuel continued chatting her like they were in good terms and later on sought audience with her.

He admitted being in the wrong and expressed displeasure that she kept ignoring him.

"You were part of my 2024, never regretted a day knowing you, I still love you, this year we try again. God answer our prayers. Happy new year my small Kofo," one of his messages read.

Out of boredom, the lady finally replied him and demanded he either send her money for her attention or stop disturbing her phone. She wrote:

"Do u wanna send me money or wt my time is too expensive N500k for 2hrs attention. If not so stop disturbing my phone."
Nigerian lady trends over messages she received from her unrelenting ex-boyfriend
A lady says her ex will not let her go. Photo Credit: @pqueendebby69
Source: TikTok

Internet users commented on her ex-boyfriend's name.

Read their chats below:

People notice her ex-boyfriend's name

faithjude345 said:

"They are always Emmanuel..oh chim."

fha_vhurr 🥦said:

"All this Emmanuel 😒 wicked souls always playing the victim."

Pearl Moon said:

"Had to recheck the Emmanuel. chai i no just understand all these Emma sef. be it talking stage or relationship."

Allison said:

"Pls just try and give him a listening ear , even if u don't longer want him , it really hurts alot my dear at least he accepted that he did u wrong."

Bluey♻️ said:

"He 😂😂said never mind it not important anymore."

Adedolapo said:

"Be like na all Emmanuel no dey gree move on 😂 dem be like oko orun ni."

💐❤️👅Blissful👅💐❤️ said:

"Oh emmanuel them no dey agree move on ooo."

Oluchi❤️ said:

"😂 I still Dey wait for my own Emmanuel to beg Mk I show am shege."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had displayed an unsolicited message she received from her husband's ex after two years.

Man gets unexpected response after messaging ex-boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who unblocked her ex-boyfriend and sent him a message had received an unexpected response.

When the man saw her message, he asked who the lady was and even requested a video or a photo. After the lady had identified herself, the man started shouting in a loud voice. He said he had missed the lady so much. He asked where she had been all this time.

With the way the lady's ex-boyfriend spoke, some people suggested that he might still love her. Mixed reactions have trailed the lady's WhatsApp.

Source: Legit.ng

