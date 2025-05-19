Actress Dayo Amusa has adorable pictures to celebrate her son turning six months old

The proud mother also wrote a heartfelt message to her son as she expressed her love for him in a social media post

Dayo Amusa's colleagues in the movie industry, along with fans and followers, have also joined her in celebrating her son

Popular Yoruba actress Dayo Amusa was overjoyed on Sunday, May 18, as she celebrated her first child and son, who clocked six months.

I her ines in 2024 after she announced the birth of her first child named Oluwafire. However, her baby's birth stirred controversy onlineIn as some netizens asked who the father was.

Actress Dayo Amusa pens heartfelt message to her son as he turns 6 months. Credit: dayoamusa

Source: Instagram

In her New Year post, the actress disclosed that she almost lost her womb because she had a tumour and was diagnosed with uterine myoma in 2015.

The actress also spoke about her journey to motherhood, admitting saying things to God she later regretted, out of exhaustion

To celebrate her baby boy, Dayo shared a series of pictures as she expressed her excitement to watch him grow.

Actress Dayo Amusa's fans and colleagues rejoice as her first child clocks 6 months. Credit: dayoamusa

Source: Instagram

"MY 6 MONTHS FIRE @babyolufire Half a year already, time is an absolute Thief but we’re so proud to be your parents, we can’t wait to watch you grow and see you on your next journey to eating all the snacks possible Mum and dad xx love you," she wrote.

Slide the post below to see cute pictures of actress Dayo Amusa's son as he clocks six months:

Celebs, fans celebrate with Dayo Amusa

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from fans and well-wishers. Read the comments below:

toyin_abraham said:

"Ehhh see my cute son why did you shave our hair without telling us? Mummy answer o."

royalty8574 wrote:

"To God be the glory always my previous king happy birthday my lovely favourite."

geminiqueenadepoju said:

"Happy Six Months Birthday 🎂May You Live Long To Witness Many More Years."

official_bollekstiches commented:

"Hey charming Prince! Happy 6months old sunshine!"

tokx_collections said:

"Happy six month old May almighty Allah keep on watching over him."

semzysemzy said:

"Wow 6 months now now May Almighty Allah continue to guide you our baby boy. God pls do my own too soon."

rukayatomotoyosi2024 wrote:

"Almighty Allah continue to bless, protect and perfect all that concern you."

semzysemzy reacted:

"Wow 6 months now now May Almighty Allah continue to guide you our baby boy. God pls do my own too soon."

nikkyb_empire said:

"Almighty allah will continue to guide you prince."

Dayo Amusa replies to critics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Dayo Amusa replied to people who have been asking about the identity of her baby's father.

During a live Instagram session, the actress asked them a series of questions and blasted the people looking for social media validation.

Her response to the people making inquiries was applauded by fans in the comment section of the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng