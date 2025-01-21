A fresh graduate from the University of Lagos lamented over her mum’s persistent talks over marriage

The 22-year-old said she was already getting tired of her home, sharing why she was not ready for marriage at the moment

Many who came across the post advised the lady on how to approach her mother and share her concerns

A fresh Nigerian graduate cried out as her mum pressured her over getting married.

The University of Lagos graduate noted that her mother pressured her to get married, even though she was only 22.

In an X post by @jenstelz, the lady said she was already angry and tired of her home.

Lady shares how mum pressures her

The young lady that she was turning 23 in February and had just graduated from the university, but her mum was already pressuring her about marriage.

The graduate noted that she had introduced her mum to the guy she was talking to, but her mother was still persistent about her marriage talks.

She said:

“Omo I am really getting tired of home, I am turning 23 this feb and just graduated uni and my mom is already pressuring me about marriage, I introduced her to the guy I am presently talking to and every minute of the day is marriage.”

Lady chooses career before marriage

The fresh graduate said she wanted to build her career before considering marriage.

Expressing her frustration, she said she didn’t know what to do.

Her words:

“Even when I told her that I want to build my career before anything crosses my mind about marriage, like I am honestly getting really annoyed and tired and I really don’t know what to do at this point.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as lady laments over marriage pressure

Many who came across the post advised the lady to approach her mother and share her concerns.

@_babe_rae said:

"Clear her! My mum has reduced the way she talks about marriage to me cause before she says much, I tell her I don’t really care about being married."

@Damilola_1005 said:

"I always change it for my mom sha now she’s changed and always praying for a job for me now."

@Dee_Talker_ said:

"Change it for her dear. Tell her firmly that you're not interested in marriage talks and you'll do it only when you're ready."

@GayleZoie said:

"Stand firm. Look your mother in the eye and say "Mom, when we are ready to settle down, we will inform you. Please, I do not want to speak about it until we are ready."

