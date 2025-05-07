A woman named Clelia showed her family’s big compound where she lives with her mum, two sisters, their husbands, and their children

The compound was divided into four individual houses, with separate front doors for each family

Many reacted as the lady showed each family's door and their reason for staying in the same compound

A married woman named Clelia gave a tour of her very big compound, where she lives with her husband and children.

She added that her mum and two older sisters, with their husbands and children, also live in the same compound, making them neighbours.

In a video by @itscleliat on TikTok, Clelia disclosed that her sisters and their mum had a flat to themselves.

Showing a tour of the house, she said:

“My name is Clelia, and together with my mum and my two older sisters, and their husbands, we bought this old farm because we all wanted to live next to each other. The farm was already divided into four individual houses. So we don’t share rooms and we all have different front doors.”

She showed her front door, which was next to her mum’s front door.

“This is me and my husband’s house. Next door is my mum’s front door. Then next to my mum is my middle sister’s house, and next to my middle sister lives my oldest sister.”

Cleliat added that the houses were still undergoing renovations.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of lady living with family

@NotaTweeter16 said:

"This is how families have lived for generations. u can build wealth, equity, & have emotional support, communal meals, childcare, etc. Finances, mental health, & relational bonds ALL benefit.

@Nxasana ka Seme said:

"How on earth did you all convince your husbands?"

@Young and Chic said:

"This is something we do in the African continent, majority of us grow up with our aunties, uncles (with their spouses) grandparents, and cousins living together in the same compound."

@username1388549022 said:

"What would happen if there were a divorce?"

@mash said:

"Imagine as a man living next to your mother-in-law....God forbid."

@Becky Adrian craig said:

"Our anger issues can't allow us to leave next to each other."

@Nae NaesaidL

"A lot of potential winners here, but the real winners will be your babies who will be growing up surrounded by love from all sides."

Steph | Fragrance & Lifestyle said:

"I love this communal family living! But please be careful showing your home and property layout like this online. There are a lot of weird people out there."

