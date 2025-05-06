Lady Checks Her 10-year-old Sister’s Phone, Displays WhatsApp Messages She Saw, People React
- A lady shared how she stumbled upon surprising WhatsApp messages on her 10-year-old sister’s phone
- The WhatsApp messages showed the kind of discussion the young girl was having with her classmate
- Reactions spark online, with some questioning the child’s phone ownership and others praising their innocence
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
A lady named Ohene Agyekum showed the WhatsApp messages she saw when she checked the phone of her little sister.
She mentioned that her little sister was 10 years old, and she was amazed at the messages she saw, as her sister chatted with her friend about exam preparation in their schools.
In the video by @_missoheneagyekum_ on TikTok, she said she decided to look through her sister’s phone.
When she opened WhatsApp, she saw that her little sister was chatting with her classmate, and they were solving maths questions.
Her sister and her friend were asking each other maths questions as they prepared for their examination.
The questions they asked each other included multiplication questions like "50 times 9" and 40 times 20".
The two friends argued about the answers in the interesting WhatsApp chat shared by the lady.
The video was captioned:
“So I went through my 10 year old little sister’s phone, These kids won’t kill me. Come see your girl.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail WhatsApp messages of 10-year-old girl
As the lady shared the chats, people who came across the post shared their opinions on the messages between the kids.
Some wondered how a 10-year-old would have a phone, while others hailed them for being nice and innocent kids.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions
@Queenie said:
"At this age, I was wondering why the moon was following me."
@Chris Tiana said:
"Their english is top notch."
@Ms.Hans-Jorie said:
"Ah but I was expecting QUESTIONS not just addition oo."
@Khel Vhin said:
"As if intruding her privacy isn't enough, you're posting... Anyways we want more from other contacts."
@lil_Kafui said:
"Not me at age 10 already saying i love you to them."
@Vick Tory said:
"Not me smiling, upon it's questions."
@esinnahhh_ said:
"Too cute and innocent kids."
@highest_Luda said:
"This is fun so so so innocent."
@Thegirl-Gracey.said:
"Sorry for not believing in you."
Read related stories on school pupils
- Woman Dances and Jumps As She Teaches Nursery Pupils, Netizens Hail Her Teaching Style
- Gen Z Teacher Shares Unique Way He Marks His Pupils' Notes in Unique Way, People React
- Nigerian Man Spots Grammatical Error Teacher Wrote on Class Board, Strongly Advises Parents
Primary 3 girl writes love letter to schoolmate
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that in a viral video, a lady displayed the love letter written by her sister in primary 3 to a boy in her school.
The content of the letter made the video go viral on TikTok, as the young girl asked for another chance.
Many people who came across the video reacted to the choice of words used by the girl in her letter.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng