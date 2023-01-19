A touching video of a young man visiting a salon to have a haircut after three years has melted hearts online

The man's wife had been sick for three years and he didn't have a haircut throughout the period

Sadly, his wife lost her life to the illness and he visited a salon to get a nice haircut ahead of her funeral

An emotional video shows the moment a bereaved husband who lost his wife, visited a salon to have a haircut.

It was gathered that the man has not had a haircut in three years because of his wife's ill health.

Man cuts his hair after 3 years Photo Credit: @treyfadez239/TikTok

According to the video, he loved his wife so much and devoted all his time and energy to taking care of her for the past three years.

Sadly, the woman lost her life and he had to cut his hair in preparation for her funeral.

In the video, the man's hair was long and untidy before he had a nice haircut that transformed him.

The video was shared on TikTok with the caption:

"He needed a cut for his wife's funeral. No haircut in 3years. He lost his wife in the new year 2023. His wife is my wife's mother. She loved him very much and I love him too cherish your family while you can.

"We never know when it will be the last time to hug them and tell them you love them. We need to understand the most amazing place isn't this world."

Social media reactions

@BIGDiva replied:

"Father-in-law would’ve been easier to comprehend even if it isn’t your wife’s biological dad."

@tshaneil reacted:

"That's probably the most self-care he has gotten since she’s been sick, hope that made him feel better. My condolences."

@Denice added:

"My deepest sympathy! Praying for healing and strength during this difficult time."

@Danni commented:

"Very handsome. Sincere condolences to the family."

@Shaking52_Justright reacted:

"So sorry for y’all lost. May God always give Blessings unto you. Praying for Serenity and Peace unto the Family."

@angeelabhandari said:

"This made me cry I am so sorry for your loss bless you."

Watch the video below:

