A Nigerian lady has turned to social media users to lend their voices in appealing to her elder brother to forgive her

According to the lady, he stopped talking to her five months ago over an incident involving an iPhone he bought for her

She said the receipt and pouch of the iPhone are still with her, adding that she misses her sibling

A lady broke down in tears on TikTok as she publicly begged her elder brother for his forgiveness.

She said it has been five months since he ghosted her because the iPhone he got her was stolen a day after its purchase.

The heartbroken lady lamented that the incident has left her with the iPhone's receipt, its pouch and guilt.

She said it hurts her and wondered if the phone thief knows the magnitude of pain his action has caused her, adding that she misses her brother.

A video in which she shed tears had the following words on it:

"Life so private.

"No one knows my big brother stopped talking to me because he got me a new phone today, and it was stolen the next day.

"I'm left with the receipt, the pouch of the phone and guilt. It's been 5 months and he hasn't said anything to me. It hurts.

"If only the thief has the slightest idea of the pain he has caused me...I miss my brother."

She begged internet users to join their voices in apologising to her elder brother and also tagged his TikTok handle.

She wrote:

"Pls Everyone should tell my brother that I’m sorry💔😭,yes it cost him alot cos it an iphone but I didnt know how it happened💔 #sadstory #familytime #sorry #familytime #goviral #apology #Phone #brother #bigbrother @s🦅 I’m so sorry."

In a follow-up video, she informed her followers that her elder brother has forgiven her and appreciated their efforts.

Watch her video below:

Lady's story touches people's hearts

🦋NoraEssel🥹💕 said:

"Omo,una Dey defend bad things oo,how can you ghost your blood sis because the phone you got for her got stolen.emean say if na ein mama he go still ghost am.there must be a different reason for it."

Tese 🌹 said:

"I recall my brother getting me an iPhone 14 it wasn’t up to a month it fell n broke I was even scared of telling him 😂😂, but at the end of the day he bought me a brand new 16 😩🥹 I’m so blessed to have him in my life🙏😩, most of the times it’s not really easy with people that always try to care for our needs, just be patient he’ll come around sending u light 💡 and love."

Happy_dynasty said:

"You ghosted ur own blood for 5 good months,all because of phone 💔 Omo it’s not worth it nah🤦‍♀️phoneeee."

NBB❤️‍🩹 said:

"Allow him to take his time and heal, it’s not easy to struggle and get something for someone and at the end of the day, the person is so careless with that."

XôXô🖤💀‼️ said:

"OMO nah him u tag so? I be wan go beg am for you I see bird 🦅 nah once I turn back 🙂OMO he will forgive you oo 😔allow him take his time."

A_M said:

"Because of this post, I've decided to forgive my sister. I've been through a similar experience, it really hurt."

jessirankey said:

"So what if u were killed by the thief and the they still stole the phone will he malice your corpse? it's too much joor 5months."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had displayed the letter her younger brother left after he ran away from home.

Lady shares chat with brother she misses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had got an epic response after chatting up her elder brother whom she misses.

Sharing her WhatsApp chat online, the lady funnily described his replies as worse than heartbreak.

In the viral chat she shared on TikTok, the lady started it with "my brother", and he countered her greeting, saying she was hungry.

