A heartbroken lady has taken to social media to express sadness over what she has observed since losing her job

While noting that it has been a year since she lost her job, she said her family members changed towards her

What she noticed about her loved ones broke hearts, with netizens sending her encouraging messages

A lady has lamented the unexpected attitude of her family members towards her since she lost her job.

She released a touching video on TikTok where she was shedding tears, and it moved people.

A lady says her family members changed after she lost her job. Photo Credit: @shaysha.42

Source: TikTok

According to the lady, identified as @shaysha.42 on TikTok, she noticed everyone stopped talking to her, including her family members and friends.

She expressed sadness that her mum joined the bandwagon in treating her badly since she became jobless.

A lady says her family members changed after she became jobless. Photo Credit: @shaysha.42

Source: TikTok

The distraught lady said she has been without work for a year and is giving up. Words layered on her video read:

"You lost job and suddenly everyone stop talking to you, your family members friends including your own mother.

"It's been one year en am giving up."

Watch her video below:

Lady's emotional outburst stirs reactions

Purity🇰🇪 said:

"Pole. Raise from the ashes and live again. what can you do. i can speak to my boss to give you an opporrtunity. she is very kind."

lucyngech said:

"God in heaven I call upon you knowing and trusting that you will come through and help this girl and others that are facing difficulties in their lives through Jesus Christ I pray."

Miss Kesh💙 said:

"My situation right now 😞 my former boss refused to pay my salary for 4 months. can't sleep without meds coz of migraines, can't even think of giving up coz my kids depends on me, I just blv in God."

NIKOME said:

"This was me 11yrs ago.God send me a destiny helper who's now my soul mate. May God change your story like mine."

Mamake Danny@254 Kenya 🇰🇪 😍 said:

"I was in that situation in 2018😔😔never loose hope babe,the God who changed my situation will change yours in the mighty name of Jesus christ I pray 🙏 Amen."

user696883154727 said:

"God is taking you to another level but before that he wanted you to know who is Good and who is Bad ,It happened to me also ,But now I'm very ok,If you need any help let me know."

Ray_254 said:

"Hey... Can you pray. Do you believe in God. Please pray, pray just kneel down pray and have faith. The rest will be history 🙏. It happens rejection is part of life. Successful people looks like u."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had lost her job after asking to be promoted.

Lady sacked over network issue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had lost her new remote job due to network issue.

The sacked lady's friend shared the heartbreaking development online in response to a post about Nigeria's national grid collapse.

"My friend lost her new job last week. Rain was falling and network was bad and they said sorry they can't work with her," the lady tweeted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng