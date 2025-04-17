A young Nigerian lady shared an exciting video as she celebrated her relocation to Canada with her siblings

Her video detailed her relocation experience with her siblings, as she explained how she prepared for the trip and gave a timeline of her activities

Many who came across the video congratulated her and “tapped” into the blessings of relocation

A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada celebrated her latest achievement as she shared her experience.

She detailed her journey from how she spent her last days in Nigeria to her successful relocation to Canada.

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @hephzibah_065 on TikTok, the lady showed her final activities like packing her bags and making her nails and hair before relocation.

Lady travels with her siblings

The lady revealed that she and her two siblings relocated to the airport and were welcomed by her aunt and uncle.

In another video, she also appreciated her parents for the relocation.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Nigerian siblings’ relocation to Canada

The video went viral, garnering over 3.2 million views as of the time of this report.

Many who saw the video on TikTok congratulated the lady, as some shared their observations about the video.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Izu lowkey said:

"This song no too much for Canada way una wan go hustle."

@Danny said:

"My momsy know go even gree me do video with the passport till we don reach before my auntie from our fathers side go start work."

@Donwinner said:

"The amount of money Una use do this relocation can turn U multi millionaire in Nigeria if U trade it well. Abroad is meant for vacations not an achievement."

GudnewzFx said:

"Na poverty make am be like say to commot for Nigeria na big win."

@pretty icey said:

"It just takes one person. God, I want to be that person that will bring my whole family abroad."

Mi Reina said:

"This comment section is just full with bitter souls honestly. You guys should try getting a visa first if it's easy. Congratulations dear."

Cake baker in Agbor said:

"My passport God nah next year he they expired I never use am God run am for me."

Emekac922 said:

"So many hash comments. If e reach una turn make una put Burundi 🇧🇮 flag or Arewa flag. As for the ghana must go bag ,it's portable and enough to carry much food items and it's doesn't weigh much."

Nurse relocates to Canada as permanent resident

In a related story on Legit.ng, a young Nigerian lady shared an exciting video as she celebrated her relocation to Canada as a permanent resident.

Her viral video detailed her relocation experience, as she explained how she travelled with her man.

Many who came across the video congratulated her and “tapped” into the blessings of relocation.

