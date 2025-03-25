A Nigerian lady has elicited mixed reactions on social media after posting the letter her younger brother left behind

The lad left them a handwritten letter where he poured out his heart before running away from home

Some people made jokes about the lady's sibling's action, while others commented on the letter's content

A Nigerian lady, identified as @precious_v12 on TikTok, has shared the letter her younger brother, Igwe Emmanuel Chinaza, left behind before running away from home.

She did not say why her sibling decided to pull such a stunt on them.

Content of Igwe Emmanuel's letter

In the letter, the lad informed his parents that he had made up his mind to leave home and begged them not to search for him.

He warned them not to let people know he left and urged them to put him in prayers. He concluded the letter by declaring that there would no longer be a need to think, cry, talk or pray anymore.

It is unclear what he meant by those sentences. His letter read:

"Mum, dad, I have made up my mind to leave for good. Please don't look for me. Don't let people know am gone. Please pray for me.

"Think no more.

"Cry no more.

"Say no more and pray no more.

"Goodbye,

"Igwe Emmanuel Chinaza."

Shedding light on the aftermath of her brother's action, the lady stated that he returned home after some days and went straight to the kitchen.

"Immediately he came back after a few days he went straight to the kitchen bearly greeting anyone," she wrote.

Read the letter below:

Reaction trail the handwritten letter

March27🥶 said:

"E never know street😂 e go miss him mama house."

Big😈pheelze🍁 said:

"Una later catch am for bus stop Abi 😹 or make hunger wire am come back house."

༆ꨄAmꨄGift🥹🖇️💕ꨄ༆ said:

"Think no more😂 say no more 😂 cry no more😂 and pay no more."

vincent said:

"The no dey run comot for house in this tinubu period."

Elpis_shortlets said:

"Wait he came back after few days where did he go to."

Chiamaka Faith said:

"Igwe no dey palace you dey do video ke??? GUARDS!!!"

Pretty♉️Taurus said:

"Cry no more 😂say no more and pay no more."

Queen monalisa 🦅🦅 said:

"A letter to my family😂😂😂😂for this kuburu Reggie hungry go humble you come back."

