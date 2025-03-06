Social media users have reacted to a young Nigerian lady's WhatsApp chat with her elder brother

The lady posted the chat online, saying she had missed her elder brother and decided to chat him up

The lady's chat with her sibling made some netizens share their experiences as people laughed at her

A Nigerian lady, @_carolinababyy, has stirred mixed reactions after releasing her WhatsApp chat with her elder brother.

The lady, who had chatted up her sibling because she misses her, did not quite get the response she expected.

In a post on TikTok, she described his replies as worse than heartbreak. In her words:

"I can't get over this message e pass heartbreak."

In the chat she shared, the lady started it with "my brother" and he countered her greeting, saying she was hungry. He wrote:

"I know you're hungry.

"And you have not eaten since morning."

Netizens react to lady's chat with brother

Ammie💜🌻🌻 said:

"Why your brother Dey use disappearing messages timer for you?🤔 wait na so your begging reach?"

Tife pearl said:

"Omoh.....life of a first born 🥹🥹.

"They always come to me, but no one for me except my mom."

OMODOLAPOMI 🤲💜💕 said:

"My brother will say Aburo I no get money but he can anything for his girlfriend even at his lowest."

P🦋I🤭O🥹N😎A🦋😌 said:

"Actually mine is my younger sister when ever she text me I just know she has not eaten or needs transport."

Xænnit̂ā❤️ said:

"The disrespect😂😂 I’ll message my sis “sis, good morning”, her reply “I don’t have”😂😂 I’m just greeting nauuuuu."

Çõñfïdëñçëbãby said:

"I texted my brother I need a favor from you.

"He replied "favor or money."

Christabel ❤️🌹🌸 said:

"Everybody for this comment section just get brother una lucky ooo."

Fake lifestyle 🥹😎 said:

"My bro will just Say "sent" 😂😂.

"And him go send something."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had shared her 14-year-old brother's epic reply after telling him she was heartbroken.

Lady shares hilarious messages brother sent her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had posted the hilarious messages she received from her younger brother.

The young boy always sends WhatsApp messages to his elder sister each time he needs money. Notable among the things the boy asked for was money for data subscriptions for his phone.

"Sister Emmaunella, good afternoon. Due to sudden settlement, can this be the right and appointed time to ask you for data? Because I really don't have money to buy data. Since the time you told me to calm down, I have not have the chance to buy data for my self..." a part of one of his texts read.

