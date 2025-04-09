A Nigerian lady shared how he ex-boyfriend stormed her home to collect everything he had bought for her

She shared how she felt about the situation as she gave a total amount of everything he collected

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts as she shared where the man came from

A Nigerian lady named Nkemdilim shared her encounter with her ex-boyfriend, whom she had refused to marry.

She narrated how he stormed her home to collect everything he bought for her.

Lady shares how her ex-lover collected all he bought for her because she didn't marry him. Photo: Nkemdilim Love

Source: Facebook

On her page, she shared how he carried all the things he bought for her because she didn't marry him.

She stated that the man was from Nsukka in Enugu state, adding that everything she returned was about N2.1 million.

Nkemdilim also stated that she didn't feel pained about the situation; rather, she felt used.

Her Facebook post read:

“Story time !!! So my nsukka ex boyfriend came and carried all the things he bought for me because I didn’t marry him. I refunded him with 2.1 million Naira worth of property. I’m not pained but I just feel used.”

Reactions trail lady's ex-boyfriend's actions

Gabari Sandra said:

"Ur own is good at least amount of this things is million...we understand dat wat will u say about my own dat bought common 2 plastic chair for the customer to be using it sit in my store and d werey came to pack them because I said I nor do again. Common plastic chair dat it's not up to 15k.

Scientific Man OfFaith said:

"Why did you eat his money when you know you won't marry him?"

Nkiruka Maryann said:

"OMG am from nsukka but I didn't marry an nsukka man and that's because I have my reasons. They’re very petty."

Tosin Romoke said:

"You get soft mind Sha,if nah me I no dey give out anything,make him return my opueh for me too. Make Dem carry go where Dem go judge am,him dey whine."

Janefrancis Oluebubechukwu Israel Ogoke said:

"My mind is telling me I know the Nsukka boyfriend. Anyways thank God you didn't marry him, Women should leave Enugu men for their women!!"

Maya Kay said:

"Why will you refund him? Did he also pay you back for all the things you did for him?"

Vivian Chimuanya said:

"Hmm omo if nah me. All the things he don collect from my body. He go refund am all he very stupid and useless."

