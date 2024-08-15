A Nigerian man in an interracial marriage has flaunted his pretty caucasian wife on social media

In a short video, the young man showed internet users how he took his wife on a tour of parts of Lagos

Many people appreciated his wife's beauty and wondered how he got such a pretty foreigner to fall in love with him

Nigerians have gushed over a video of a young Nigerian man and his foreign wife.

The young man took his white lover on a tour of Lagos and shared a video from their outing on TikTok.

He took his wife around Lagos. Photo Credit: @4everblessed4

"Showing my wife around Lagos," he captioned the video.

In the clip, the lovebirds enjoyed each other's company as they visited different places in Lagos.. Replying a netizen, the man said:

"We have been in the mainland also Ikeja. We walked and looked around. that clip will be updated on our page soon . stay updated thank you 🙏."

The couple keep netizens posted on their love life via their TikTok handle @4everblessed4.

The man's pretty foreign wife blew people away.

Watch his video below:

People gushed over the man's white wife

heisayo 👿 said:

"Lol nah only u i don see for naija whey marry fyn oyinbo the rest case."

cosmas.Jr said:

"Omo how na make una dei tell person where them dei see them."

Animeworld said:

"Omo u sure say u neva tie this one omo shes fyn😭."

Eazy said:

"I love this video exactly you don’t form or anything she should know exactly where you came from."

Emily said:

"Na only you see young oyibo marry , na arugbo oyibo the rest dey see."

GGMB❤️‍🩹😊 said:

"Bro you win abeg show us make me self get Nigeria girl don to chop my money."

merry Fendi🥶$ said:

"Bro how you take get such beautiful girl now omo all these our girls matter don tire me😮‍💨."

