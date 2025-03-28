A young Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media after getting engaged to the love of her life

According to the lady, she had been with her man for about seven years and she felt so glad that it was finally leading to marriage

In an intriguing video, she showed their transformation journey from the time they started dating until seven years later

A Nigerian lady's heartwarming engagement story has captured the hearts of many on social media.

After seven years of courtship, the lady's partner finally popped the question, and she couldn't wait to share her joy with the world.

Lady excited as boyfriend of 7 years gets set to wed her Photo credit: @bambam_love/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gets engaged after 7 years of dating

The excited bride-to-be, @bambam_love on TikTok, posted a touching video showing her and her fiance's transformation over the years.

The montage featured snapshots of their early days, special moments, and milestones, including a photoshoot and birthday celebrations.

In her caption, she guided viewers through their journey, emphasising their growth and affection for each other.

According to her, their love story began about seven years ago, when the lady would sneak out of her home to visit her partner.

Lady shares love story 7 years after getting into relationship Photo credit: @bambam_love/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

As their relationship blossomed, they shared countless memories, from beach trips to birthday surprises.

Throughout the video, the lady's happiness was evident, and her love for her partner shone through.

The video concluded with the lady announcing their engagement and expressing her gratitude for their journey together.

She said:

"POV: 7 years relationship finally leading to marriage. It's you. See our growth together. I went to visit him before travelling here. Early stage of our relationship. This was 6 years ago. He came to greet me here. I was going to school and he was going back to school too. I sneaked out from home to go and visit him. Back then in the hostel. First photoshoot then during his birthday. He came to greet me at Badagry then and we went to beach. Can you see the growth? We're married now. Forever counting my blessings."

Reactions as couple gets engaged after 7 years

TikTok users congratulated the couple on their upcoming nuptials.

@D_treasured asked:

"Who noticed they have the same alphabets in their names?"

@Rossy said:

"Please I have a question. Did you guys ever fought, did you ever breakup and came back together."

@Oreofe said:

"Blushing right now. I pray it shall be permanent. May untimely death not separate you ooo. I'm so happy to see this hoping to share mine one day."

@diamond 001 wrote:

"Who else was saying in there mind that the guy fine then boom the woman come later fine past the man."

@Mercy said:

"Awwn Abeg how many times una Dey quarrel and how many times una Dey forgive."

@Vicky’s Empire said:

"Oh my name sake am happy for you without knowing u self u loog good together God will make the happiness permanent."

@Lilian Ifebuche said:

"Chai I can imagine the trials and temptation from eve and Adams with their followers. It's not an easy journey, congratulations."

@Jetex added:

"As no follow am share the babe you see say him marry am once, all this girls wey dey allow boys dey share una up and down, go con still dey who go forget your past then settle with you. Thunder!!!"

Watch the video here:

Man marries lady he met at club 2 years ago

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man got married to a lady whom he met in a club two years ago.

He shared lovely, beautiful photos from the civil wedding on his TikTok page as he spoke about their love story.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng