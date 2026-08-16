Qatar's Ministry of Interior has identified six categories of foreigners exempted from standard permanent residency conditions under Law No. 10 of 2018

The exemptions cover family ties to Qatari nationals, outstanding service to the state, and individuals with special capabilities Qatar needs

The official rules apply to both spouses and children of Qatari nationals, including children of people who became citizens by naturalisation

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has named six categories of foreigners who qualify for permanent residency in the country without having to meet the standard conditions set out under Law No. 10 of 2018.

The exemptions, published on the ministry's official portal, apply to specific groups whose ties to Qatar, whether through family, service, or skill, are considered sufficient grounds to bypass the usual requirements for a permanent residency permit.

Qatar announces six categories of foreigners exempt from usual permanent residency requirements. Photo Credit: Lionel Bonaventure

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6 categories exempt from Qatar's residency requirements

According to the Ministry of Interior, the following groups are exempt from the standard terms and conditions of the permanent residency permit:

1. Children of a Qatari woman married to a non-Qatari man.

2. The non-Qatari husband of a Qatari woman.

3. The non-Qatari wife of a Qatari man.

4. Children of a person who acquired Qatari citizenship through naturalisation.

5. Those who have rendered great services to the state.

6. Persons with special capabilities that Qatar needs.

Qatar: What the exemptions mean for foreigners

The law draws a clear line between foreigners who qualify automatically through family connection and those who may be considered based on merit or national interest. The first four categories cover non-Qatari spouses and children linked to Qatari nationals, whether by birth or through naturalisation.

The final two categories are broader, allowing the Qatari government to grant permanent residency to individuals who have made significant contributions to the country or who possess skills the state considers strategic. These provisions give Qatari authorities room to exercise discretion based on what the country requires at any given time.

The ministry's guidance makes clear that these exemptions apply specifically under Law No. 10 of 2018, which governs the terms for obtaining a permanent residency permit in Qatar.

Foreigners who do not fall under any of the six categories are expected to meet the full set of conditions outlined in the law before being considered eligible.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar had listed four offences that could lead to deportation and an entry ban for foreigners.

Qatar citizens banned from wedding foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had listed six categories of citizens who are banned from marrying foreigners.

The restrictions are set out under Law Decree No. 21 of 1989 on the Regulation of Marriage to Foreigners, as published by Qatar's Ministry of Justice, and remain applicable in 2026.

The law provides two routes through which the restrictions can be lifted. First, the Council of Ministers may expand the list of affected categories as public interest demands.

Source: Legit.ng