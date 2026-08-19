Niger Mining: Army Hands 18 Suspects, Exhibits to NSCDC

Troops of the 102 Guard Battalion arrested 18 suspected illegal miners at an unauthorised site in Izom, Gurara LGA of Niger State

The Nigerian Army handed the suspects and recovered exhibits over to the NSCDC Mining Marshals headquarters in Sauka, Abuja

Preliminary investigations found that none of the suspects held valid licences, permits, or links to any registered mining company

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals have praised the Nigerian Army for its role in arresting and transferring 18 suspected illegal miners to their custody, following a joint enforcement effort in Niger State.

Soldiers from the 102 Guard Battalion discovered the suspects operating without authorisation at a mining site in Izom, Gurara Local Government Area, during a routine patrol.

Nigerian Army troops arrest suspected illegal miners during a patrol in Niger State. Photo: NSCDC

Source: Instagram

The army subsequently transferred the suspects alongside exhibits recovered from the scene to the NSCDC Mining Marshals headquarters in Sauka, Abuja, for investigation and prosecution.

Army's Role Described as Exemplary

Commander of the NSCDC Mining Marshals, Assistant Commandant of Corps John Onoja Attah, welcomed the development and credited the military with showing strong commitment to protecting Nigeria's mineral resources.

"The Nigerian Army has once again distinguished itself through professionalism, discipline and patriotism. The swift arrest of the suspects and their prompt handover to the Mining Marshals reflect a commendable commitment to the rule of law and the protection of Nigeria's solid mineral resources," Attah said.

He added that the corps, under the leadership of Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, would continue to use intelligence-driven methods to pursue those exploiting the country's mining sector unlawfully.

What Investigators Found at the Site

Preliminary findings by the Mining Marshals showed that none of the 18 suspects held valid licences or permits, and none could be linked to any registered mining company. No evidence of lawful mineral titles or authorisation from relevant regulatory authorities was presented.

Investigators also recovered several items believed to have been used in the illegal operation, including motorcycles, pumping machines, crusher engines, communication devices, and cash totalling ₦2,468,750.

Attah said the corps remains committed to enforcing the provisions of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act and will ensure all those involved in illegal mining are prosecuted accordingly.

Abdul Ben of the Open Dialogue Initiative also commended the army's conduct, describing the operation as professional and saying the military's involvement had strengthened broader efforts to clamp down on illegal mining across Nigeria.

The Mining Marshals confirmed that investigations into the case have been concluded and the suspects are being prepared for prosecution under the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007.

NSCDC Mining Marshals reject police report

Earlier in a different development, the Commander of the Mining Marshals of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, John Onoja, has challenged a police report that allegedly linked one of the unit's operatives to more than N2 billion in suspicious financial transactions following the death of an officer.

Onoja described the report as inaccurate and misleading, insisting that the bank account cited in the publication did not contain transactions anywhere near the amount claimed.

Source: Legit.ng